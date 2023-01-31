Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom, Sargent by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds have increased and helped improve conditions, ending the threat for dense fog.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Barnes, Griggs, Steele by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Steele DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Griggs, Steele and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Pockets of freezing fog may lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.
