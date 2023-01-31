Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Barnes; Griggs; Steele DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Griggs, Steele and Barnes Counties. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Pockets of freezing fog may lead to slick travel on untreated surfaces.

BARNES COUNTY, ND ・ 57 MINUTES AGO