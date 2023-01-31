ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom, Sargent by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-05 23:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey; Ransom; Sargent; Towner; Western Walsh County DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT Winds have increased and helped improve conditions, ending the threat for dense fog.
BENSON COUNTY, ND

