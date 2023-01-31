Read full article on original website
Man Sprints Across Snowy Highway to Help Stop Runaway Car on I-93joemoodyLawrence, MA
Wind and Distance Hampered Hitters at Old Braves FieldIBWAABoston, MA
Bundle Up! Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold to the NortheastJot BeatWorcester, MA
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Cambridge reels after police killing of Sayed Arif FaisalThe Tufts DailyCambridge, MA
Framingham Police: Retail Employee Stole $3,700
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police have identified a female employee, who stole about $3,700 from a register, where she worked. Framingham Police were called to Target, at 400 Cochituate Road, on February 2 at 2:49 p.m. for a larceny. A female employee stole cash from the register, on several occasions,...
Two Vehicles Windows Smashed at YMCA Parking Lot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating two vehicle windows smashed at the MetroWest YMCA parking lot on February 2. “Nothing appeared to have been taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “There is no suspect information at this time,” said the Police spokesperson on Friday.
29 years later, Boston Police remember officer slain in Dorchester after stopping wrong-way driver
Boston Police are remembering Boston Police Officer Berisford Wayne Anderson on Sunday, 29 years after he was shot and killed in Dorchester.
Teenage suspects from stolen car pursuit arrested in rideshare, outside school in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Four teenage suspects were arrested Friday after a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that spanned two Massachusetts towns. Randolph police said the car was taken from a parking lot at 27 Warren Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Officers said they attempted a traffic stop a short time later, but the 17-year-old driver put the vehicle into reverse and hit a police cruiser.
Armed Car Jacking Gone Wrong in East Boston Leaves Man Shot in the Face at La Chiva
EAST BOSTON- A shooting occurred just after midnight leading to Boston Police calling for full notifications of the Homicide Unit. According to police radio traffic, the victim, an adult male in his early 20s, was found shot in the face inside La Chiva restaurant at 259 Bennington Street after he ran into the establishment looking for help.
Framingham Police Arrest Driver Speeding, With Cracked Windshield, and Suspended License
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man yesterday morning on multiple motor vehicle violation, including operating a vehicle on a suspended license. Police arrested at 10:36 a.m. on February 1, Adilson Barbosa, 44, of 46 Fountain Street of Ashland. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle on...
Sleeping Employee Dies In Early Morning Fire At Medford Business: Police
An employee who was sleeping at his place of work died in an early morning fire in Medford this weekend, authorities said.Medford Police and Fire responded to a report of a fire at 58 Swan Street, the address for Eastern Tool Cooperation, around 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, according to Medford Pol…
Framingham Police: Man Smashes Vehicle Window With Baseball Bat
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an act of vandalism that happened yesterday afternoon, January 31. Police were called to 232 Hollis Street at 3:38 p.m. An “unknown male was in the lot trying car door handles” at Igor Auto Repair and “then smashed a vehicle window with a baseball bat,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
MetroWest Police Chiefs Speak at Greater Framingham Community Church
FRAMINGHAM – The Greater Framingham Community Church held a discussion with MetroWest police chiefs today, February 5. SOURCE will have a full report and more photos later.
Framingham Police Officer Green Retires After 40+ Years in Law Enforcement
FRAMINGHAM – After 40-plus years in law enforcement, Framingham Police Officer James Green has retired at the age of 67. Officer Green started with the Framingham Police Department in 1978, after spending time with the Provincetown and the Acton Police Departments. Officer Green worked with the detective unit and...
Man found shot in the face on Bennington Street in East Boston
Live Boston reports a man was found shot in the face around midnight at Bennington and Chelsea streets in East Boston, but that police also set up a crime scene at 500 Border St., in what might be a carjacking gone wrong. The man ran inside La Chiva restaurant for help. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries.
Framingham Police Summons Driver In Auburn & Edgell Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police has summonsed one driver for traffic violations, after a crash at Edgell Road and Auburn Street yesterday in Framingham, said the Police spokesperson. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12:24 p.m. on February 1. No one was injured, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. The exact motor vehicle...
Four teens facing charges after leading police on a chase in a stolen car in Randolph
Four Massachusetts teens are facing a variety of charges after leading police on a chase from Randolph to Braintree in a stolen car on Friday, according to authorities.
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
Employee dies in fire in Medford commercial building Sunday morning
A fire in a commercial building in Medford Sunday morning led to the death of one of the business’ employees, officials say. At approximately 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Medford Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a fire in the area of Mystic Avenue, according to a press release from the police department. They located the fire in a commercial building at 58 Swan St.
Investigation continues into shooting death of 13-year-old boy in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of a 13-year-old boy killed in a shooting in Mattapan on Sunday morning met with Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden Friday as authorities continue their investigation. Tyler Lawrence, an only child, was shot and killed as he walked down the street around 11:20 a.m....
Framingham Gains Police Officer From Mass State Police
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham added five new police officers yesterday, including a transfer from the Massachusetts State Police. Officer Paul Curtin, who comes to Framingham Police from the Massachusetts State Police, was administered the oath of office from City Clerk Lisa Ferguson at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building on February 2.
UPDATED: MetroWest Drug Task Force Busts Illegal Psilocybin Mushroom Manufacturing in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Drug Task Force busted an illegally manufacturing and distributing mushrooms in the City of Framingham. The Task force investigated “the illegal growing and distributing of Psilocybin mushrooms in the City of Framingham,” said Police on socila media this morning, February 4. “The Task...
Car dangles over top level of Alewife T garage after crash, service disrupted
A car could be seen dangling over the top level of the MBTA’s Alewife garage in Cambridge after it crashed there on Saturday, fire officials said.
Police arrest four people after posing as escort services
SOUTHBOROUGH – Four people are facing charges after law enforcement posed on escort services online. Newash Ghishing, 23, of Worcester; Joshua Young, 47, of Hudson; Bryan Anderson, 35, of Marlborough; and Daniel Gebremichael, 48, of Worcester have all been charged with sexual conduct for a fee. According to the...
