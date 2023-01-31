ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man dies after crashing into parked RV in Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Valley Station. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened right before 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Early investigation revealed a man driving a passenger vehicle lost control of the car...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

House fire in the Wilder Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house fire in the 200 block of West Collins Court on Friday evening. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the call came in around 8 p.m. and crews arrived three minutes later. Officials said there were 27 firefighters on scene and it took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big City Styles on West Chestnut was giving more than just haircuts. They were giving people a step in a new direction with new shoes for free. From the chair at Big City Styles, Barber Julius Wilkerson Jr. is making people look and feel good from their heads down to their toes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Black artist portrays the West End in abstract artwork

LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville earns perfect score from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ support

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the ninth consecutive year, Louisville has been named one of the most welcoming and inclusive places for the LGBTQ community. The city earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, factoring in human rights accomplishments such as a new LGBTQ community center and multiple hot spots in the city with a thriving LGBTQ scene, according to a release from the mayor’s office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metro Council appoints new members for Districts 3, 6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two new members of Metro Council were sworn in during Thursday night’s meeting. Kumar Rashad was appointed as District 3′s new councilmember and Phillip Baker was named District 6′s new councilmember. The two seats were filled shortly after former District 3 councilwoman Keisha...
LOUISVILLE, KY

