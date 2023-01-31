Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Trader Joe's Employees in Kentucky Vote in Favor of Joining a UnionBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jot BeatLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Four men sentenced for their roles in Newburg drug trafficking ring
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Mississippi men living in Louisville were sentenced for their roles in a drug trafficking ring that took place in the Newburg area. All four men were also sentenced for illegally possessing numerous firearms after having previously been convicted of felonies. “Due to the hard work...
Wave 3
Butchertown homicide victim identified as 26-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 26-year-old victim killed in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the identity of the victim that was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown Friday afternoon. Officer Matt Sanders with Louisville Metro Police Department said calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
Wave 3
Man arrested in connection to shooting at JBS plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. Calls came in...
Wave 3
Louisville man indicted on murder charge for wrong-way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been indicted by the Jefferson County Grand Jury for a murder charge in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash back in December. Profirio Cruz Hernandez was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Wave 3
Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man arrested for fatal stabbing on National Turnpike
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been arrested for the fatal stabbing near the Kenwood Hill neighborhood last November. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, Yoel Perez-Gonzalez, 46, was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Perez-Gonzalez had a warrant for murder and was charged with wanton endangerment, fleeing...
Wave 3
Louisville activist reports double-digit homicide numbers for January
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local community activist reports that the city of Louisville is on track to reach triple-digit homicide numbers for this year, according to data provided by Louisville Metro Police. Christopher 2X, founder of 2X Game Changers, reported said the city ended the month of January with...
Wave 3
Man dies at the hospital weeks after Oldham County crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 62-year-old man has died from his injuries weeks after a crash in Oldham County. The crash happened on Jan. 17 around 6:16 a.m. on Lagrange Road near mile marker 1.5 in Pewee Valley. According to the coroner, Rodger Jones died from blunt force injuries at...
Wave 3
Police investigating deadly shooting at JBS parking lot in Butchertown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in the parking lot of the JBS plant in Butchertown on Friday afternoon. LMPD Officer Matt Sanders confirmed calls came in for a shooting in the 1300 block of Story Avenue around 3:18 p.m.
Wave 3
Meet the baseball-playing, speed-walking, first term mayor in Shepherdsville
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shepherdsville’s new mayor took office one month ago, though José Cubero doesn’t spend much time in the actual office. “I’m usually out there talking and talking about Shepherdsville,” the new mayor said. Cubero has a vision for Shepherdsville. Sitting behind the...
Wave 3
Meet Phillip Baker, the new Louisville Metro Council District 6 Representative
From the chair at Big City Styles, Barber Julius Wilkerson Jr. is making people look and feel good from their heads down to their toes. Louisville earns perfect score from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ support. Updated: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST. Louisville has been named one of...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man dies after crashing into parked RV in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was killed in a crash Thursday night in Valley Station. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the crash happened right before 11 p.m. in the 9200 block of Dixie Highway. Early investigation revealed a man driving a passenger vehicle lost control of the car...
Wave 3
House fire in the Wilder Park neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There was a house fire in the 200 block of West Collins Court on Friday evening. According to the Louisville Fire Department, the call came in around 8 p.m. and crews arrived three minutes later. Officials said there were 27 firefighters on scene and it took...
Wave 3
Free HIV testing event in Louisville honors National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local organizations have teamed up to host a free HIV testing event in honor of National Black HIV/Aids Awareness Day. Volunteers of America and Shawnee Christian Healthcare are hosting the free event on Feb. 7 at 234 Amy Ave. from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. National...
Wave 3
Louisville barber shop giving away free shoes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Big City Styles on West Chestnut was giving more than just haircuts. They were giving people a step in a new direction with new shoes for free. From the chair at Big City Styles, Barber Julius Wilkerson Jr. is making people look and feel good from their heads down to their toes.
Wave 3
Louisville Black artist portrays the West End in abstract artwork
Edilberto Reyes, 59, turned himself to police at the jail after the incident. ‘This is an opportunity of a lifetime’: New UofL President Dr. Kim Schatzel begins tenure. Dr. Kim Schatzel took over as UofL’s president this week, serving as the 19th president in school history. Kentucky Derby...
Wave 3
Louisville earns perfect score from Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ support
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the ninth consecutive year, Louisville has been named one of the most welcoming and inclusive places for the LGBTQ community. The city earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index, factoring in human rights accomplishments such as a new LGBTQ community center and multiple hot spots in the city with a thriving LGBTQ scene, according to a release from the mayor’s office.
Wave 3
Metro Council appoints new members for Districts 3, 6
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two new members of Metro Council were sworn in during Thursday night’s meeting. Kumar Rashad was appointed as District 3′s new councilmember and Phillip Baker was named District 6′s new councilmember. The two seats were filled shortly after former District 3 councilwoman Keisha...
Comments / 0