Columbia Missourian
54-year-old detainee found dead in Boone County Jail
Kimberly Denise McDonald was found unresponsive in her Boone County Jail cell Friday morning and was later pronounced dead. McDonald arrived at the county jail just after midnight Thursday morning after being arrested on three outstanding warrants: two for failure to appear in Boone County and one for larceny in Cole County, according to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
Columbia Missourian
Violence in policing could end with training in basic politeness, helpfulness
As a private citizen and a medical examiner, I remain concerned regarding the approach that police take toward those who they suspect have broken the law. The few times I have been pulled over the demeanor of the police was one of hostility and threatening. Apparently, they are trained to do this, but it has the opposite effect. It makes one angry and threatened. It is not surprising that when pulled over many people attempt to run or fight back.
Columbia Missourian
Fire burns down two mobile homes
Two mobile homes are destroyed after a fire Thursday evening in the Blue Acres Mobile Home Park. Battalion Chief of Boone County Fire Department Clint Walker said his department got a call around 6:50 p.m. The fire was already burning two mobile homes and was threatening two others on both sides.
Columbia Missourian
Dianna Lee Weston 1965 — Jan. 29, 2023
Dianna Lee Weston, 57, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at her home.
Columbia Missourian
Leonard John Wiegand Jan. 11, 1934 — Jan. 29, 2023
Leonard John Wiegand, 89, of Columbia, Missouri, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on January 29, 2023 at his home. Leonard was born on January 11, 1934 in Lexington, NE to parents Aloysius and Gertrude (Erpelding) Wiegand. His early years were spent in Kearney, Nebraska where he attended St. James Elementary School. The family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where Leonard continued his education until he enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1953. He served on the Flagship USS Mount McKinley as a Boatswain’s Mate. While serving on the Mount McKinley, Leonard took part in several underwater atomic bomb tests, including operations Wigwam, Redwing, and Cherokee. He returned to Kearney after his honorable discharge in February, 1957, where he worked as a small engine mechanic, and later as a counselor at the “Boys Training School” as it was known at that time. He married his wife Virginia Marie Dorn of Minden, Nebraska on December 7, 1958. In 1966 he became a police officer for the Kearney Police Department, where he achieved the rank of sergeant. He remained with the police department until 1978, when he established Wiegand Securities in Kearney, Nebraska. His favorite co-workers were his German Shepherds, Heidi and Reggie. Upon selling Wiegand Securities he at long last was able to enjoy one of his favorite creative activities, woodworking. He and his three canine buddies spent hours in his workshop building furniture for the people who were important to him, family, neighbors, and anybody who needed what he could build. Leonard and Virginia spent hours each week working together to make their country property beautiful. Leonard also started learning glasswork, a hobby he continued his entire life. Leonard and Virginia moved to Columbia, MO in 2007 to be closer to family. They continued their yard working hobby and Leonard refined his glass skills. As with his woodworking he enjoyed giving away his creative glass designs, especially the American flag plates that many of caregivers have received.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia's low unemployment rate poses challenges
Columbia’s unemployment rate in December ranked the second-lowest in the country in the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that’s not necessarily good news. Unemployment in December was 1.7% in the Columbia metropolitan area, the bureau reported on Wednesday. Only Madison, Wisconsin — at...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Feb. 3, 2023
Sandra Kay Coleman, 73, of Hallsville died Feb. 2, 2023. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at Memorial Funeral Home, 1217 Business Loop 70 W. Services will follow at the funeral home. Michael Jan Deason, 83, of Columbia died Feb. 2, 2023. Visitation will be from 10...
Columbia Missourian
Legal recreational marijuana sales begin in Boone County
3Fifteen Primo Cannabis saw high demand Friday, the first day the dispensary could sell recreational marijuana after receiving state approval. “We’re very excited that prohibition has come to an end in Missouri,” said Jason Corrado, CEO of 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis on Ponderosa Street.
Columbia Missourian
Roll carts could be coming to a curb in Columbia soon
Roll carts for home trash collection will come to Columbia sooner or later. My hunch is it will be sooner — like this year. Columbia City Council members should roll up their selves, dig into the details, require specific preparatory actions be undertaken by Solid Waste Utility staff, and make a darn decision. Then they can move on to other city issues such as inadequate transportation, policing, human resources equity, housing and homelessness, and the use of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
Columbia Missourian
Rosemary Kelly Jan. 1, 1925 — Feb. 1, 2023
Rosemary Kelly, of Arrow Rock, 98, died February 1, 2023, in Columbia. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at The Federated Church, 506 High St., Arrow Rock.
Columbia Missourian
True/Love promotes True/False Film Fest and downtown businesses
Saturday's True/Love event brought shoppers and sunshine to downtown Columbia's businesses. The event, sponsored by True/False Film Fest, involved a partnership with 33 local shops to promote the festival and businesses.
Columbia Missourian
Kathryn Jo Fults Ward April 25, 1957 — Jan. 27, 2023
Kathryn Jo Fults Ward, age 65, of Fayette, MO passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. A visitation will be held Friday, February 10, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm followed by funeral services at 2:00 pm, both at Memorial Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman boys basketball take care of Whitfield 69-64
Brock Camp led the Hickman boys basketball team with an MVP performance as the Kewpies beat Whitfield 69-64 at the Ramey Mid Missouri Invitational in Harrisburg on Saturday. Hickman (15-5) will continue Central Missouri Activities Conference play at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City against the Jays.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia unemployment rate second lowest in US
Graphics editor and TA, Spring 2023. Reach me at jrtbpv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
Columbia Missourian
Mississippi State uses stout defense to hand Missouri road loss
Mississippi State’s physical, top-10-ranked defense brought out both uncharacteristic mistakes and old nightmares for Missouri as the Tigers fell 63-52 on Saturday at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi. Following a Sean East II missed jumper, Cameron Matthews completed a lob to Tyler Stevenson, who finished the alley-oop dunk to...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia Disc Golf Club hosts 37th-annual Ice Bowl
As the clock struck 9:25 a.m. Saturday at Albert-Oakland Park, the peace and serenity in the air was met with screams, laughs and round plastic discs clashing into metal baskets. The commotion signaled the start of the 37th annual Ice Bowl in Columbia. Starting in 1987, the disc golf tournament...
Columbia Missourian
Beam struggles hurt MU gymnastics in loss to Kentucky
No. 10 Kentucky gymnastics had a well-rounded performance in its win against No. 14 Missouri on Friday at the Hearnes Center. The Tigers’ uncharacteristically weak performance on the balance beam was a key part of their 197.275-196.625 loss. As fans wearing gold swayed their arms along to the “Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Three MU divers finish in top 10 on Day 2 of Air Force Dive Invite
The Missouri men’s and women’s dive teams competed in Day 2 of the three-day Air Force Dive Invite on Friday in Air Force Academy, Colorado. Kayla Wilson scored 282.85 to finished sixth in the women's 1-meter final. She finished fifth in the 3-meter final on Thursday.
Columbia Missourian
“Knit, Crochet, and Give” donates knitted goods to community causes
“Knit, Crochet, and Give” is a knitting group that crafts a variety of items, including hats for infants and twiddle muffs for adults and children with sensory needs. MU Women’s and Children's Hospital, West Elementary School and Operation School Bell receive donations from the group. Along with their community contributions, “Knit, Crochet, and Give” provides an open space for knitting enthusiasts and beginners alike at the Unity Center of Columbia.
