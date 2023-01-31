Leonard John Wiegand, 89, of Columbia, Missouri, formerly of Kearney, Nebraska, passed away on January 29, 2023 at his home. Leonard was born on January 11, 1934 in Lexington, NE to parents Aloysius and Gertrude (Erpelding) Wiegand. His early years were spent in Kearney, Nebraska where he attended St. James Elementary School. The family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota where Leonard continued his education until he enlisted in the United States Navy in February 1953. He served on the Flagship USS Mount McKinley as a Boatswain’s Mate. While serving on the Mount McKinley, Leonard took part in several underwater atomic bomb tests, including operations Wigwam, Redwing, and Cherokee. He returned to Kearney after his honorable discharge in February, 1957, where he worked as a small engine mechanic, and later as a counselor at the “Boys Training School” as it was known at that time. He married his wife Virginia Marie Dorn of Minden, Nebraska on December 7, 1958. In 1966 he became a police officer for the Kearney Police Department, where he achieved the rank of sergeant. He remained with the police department until 1978, when he established Wiegand Securities in Kearney, Nebraska. His favorite co-workers were his German Shepherds, Heidi and Reggie. Upon selling Wiegand Securities he at long last was able to enjoy one of his favorite creative activities, woodworking. He and his three canine buddies spent hours in his workshop building furniture for the people who were important to him, family, neighbors, and anybody who needed what he could build. Leonard and Virginia spent hours each week working together to make their country property beautiful. Leonard also started learning glasswork, a hobby he continued his entire life. Leonard and Virginia moved to Columbia, MO in 2007 to be closer to family. They continued their yard working hobby and Leonard refined his glass skills. As with his woodworking he enjoyed giving away his creative glass designs, especially the American flag plates that many of caregivers have received.

