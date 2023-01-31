Football: Waunakee's Booker commits to UW

According to a post on Twitter, highly recruited Waunakee star tight end Robert Booker has committed to play football for the University of Wisconsin.

In the post, Booker wrote, “To all my coaches, football and basketball you’ve all played a huge part in my development as a young man and athlete. To my warrior (sic) family, players and coaches because of you all I fell in love with the game of football. You guys all push me everyday (sic) and all contributed to developing me. Thank you to all my parents. They have pushed me to be great and have sacrificed so much for me and my siblings. Lastly I’d like to thank all the coaches who have recruited me up to this point and have given me a chance to be apart of their program. With that being said, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be furthering my football career at the University of Wisconsin and fulfilling a life long dream of being a badger!”

Following this past season, Booker received First Team All-State honors from the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association. He also received high honorable mention All-State honors from the Associated Press, as Booker, a three-star recruit, helped the Warriors win a Badger Large Conference title and reach Level Three of the WIAA Division 1 Playoffs.