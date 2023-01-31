ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KSAT 12

Harry Whittington, longtime Texas GOP supporter shot by Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, dies

Harry Whittington, an Austin attorney who helped the Texas GOP rise to power in the second half of the last century and became the center of international attention in 2006 after he was shot by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in a hunting accident, died Saturday morning.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed

A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
AMARILLO, TX
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott issues disaster declaration for Texas ice storm

Four days after an ice storm left hundreds of thousands of Texans without power, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by the severe weather.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

TribCast: Is Texas uniquely bad at disaster preparedness?

In this week's episode, Matthew speaks with University of Texas at Austin professor Michael Webber and environment reporter Erin Douglas about the state's widespread power outages.
TEXAS STATE
foxsanantonio.com

Gov. Greg Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN — The Governor of Texas has asked Texans to report any property damage from this week's winter weather. Texans are asked to submit an online iSTAT damage assessment survey. With ice accumulation in North, Central, and West Texas, there have been many broken tree branches that have affected power lines causing localized power outages.
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
TEXAS STATE
Majic 93.3

Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE

