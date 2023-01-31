Read full article on original website
Las Vegas police search for strong-arm robbery suspect in Spring Valley area
Las Vegas police are searching for a suspect involved in a robbery in the Spring Valley area.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas church says protective device didn’t stop catalytic converter theft
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Catalytic converter thieves have been a real pain for CCLV Church off Bonanza near Pecos roads. “We have unfortunately been hit eight times over the last three years,” said Pastor Elvin Hayes Jr. The church hoped installing some wire cable cages around catalytic converters...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Local rescue speaks out after The Animal Foundation …
Police: Man shot, killed after altercation in southeast Las Vegas valley
A man was shot and killed after an altercation in the southeast Las Vegas valley, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam
A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license.
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket that would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself.
Las Vegas police: 2nd woman shot, killed in domestic dispute this week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend during a fight, according to Las Vegas police. David Kashich, 62, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person. Police were called to the scene around 9:06 […]
This is the most used gun in Las Vegas crimes, ATF report indicates
A federal report on guns and crime shows that police recovered and traced more than 23,000 weapons over a five-year span in Las Vegas, with pistols accounting for three of every four weapons.
Terror suspect charged for damaging power plant outside Las Vegas found incompetent
A Las Vegas judge found the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility not competent to stand trial Wednesday.
Trio accused of running sweepstakes scam out of Las Vegas, deceiving victims out of millions
Three people, including a Las Vegas woman, face federal charges connected to what prosecutors called a mail fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of American citizens, many of them elderly, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
8newsnow.com
After a string of vehicle break-ins near Red Rock, here’s how to keep yourself from becoming a victim
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A string of recent break-ins has struck the Red Rock area, with many reports on social media of people losing their wallets, purses, or tools from their vehicles. “That’s what they do is scout the cars to see if they see anything valuable and then...
‘Because it’s fun’ Las Vegas man sentenced to 4 years in prison after robbing multiple gas stations
A Las Vegas man was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, the United States Department of Justice announced Friday.
2news.com
Henderson Man Sentenced to Prison for Involvement in Large-Scale Methamphetamine Trafficking Conspiracy
A man from Henderso was sentenced to more than five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Las Vegas. Brian Scarborough (47) pleaded guilty in September 2022 to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance – methamphetamine....
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
Las Vegas woman among trio charged in elder fraud scheme
A federal grand jury in Las Vegas returned an indictment this week charging three individuals with operating a mail fraud scheme that defrauded thousands of U.S. victims, many of whom were elderly and vulnerable.
‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving high speed, suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
One couple said they're lucky to be alive after their car was hit by another driver traveling nearly 100 miles per hour, while he was under the influence in North Las Vegas, police said.
Las Vegas mother, daughter caregivers accused of stealing tens of thousands from stroke victim
A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Sandy Valley man arrested after killing girlfriend during argument, police say
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a 62-year-old man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend during a dispute in Sandy Valley.
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
