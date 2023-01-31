ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said.
Las Vegas Woman Accused In Sweepstakes Scam

A Las Vegas woman has been accused of being part of a trio involved in a sweepstakes scam which bilked thousands of Americans out of their hard-earned cash. According to an article written by David Charns and posted on 8NewsNow.com, Barbara Trickle, 78, of Las Vegas, allegedly teamed up “with Kimberly Stamps, 46, of Gilbert, Arizona; and John Kyle Muller, 56, of Boulder, Colorado, to ‘[deceive] thousands of consumers into paying fees for falsely promised prizes,’ prosecutors said.”
Las Vegas man gets prison time for committing robberies while on supervised release

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man will return to prison after committing a series of robberies while on supervised release, according to federal prosecutors. Alfonzo Dale Lobas, 34, received his sentence Wednesday in U.S. District Court after pleading guilty in November to three counts of interference with commerce by robbery, the U.S. Attorney's office for Nevada said in a news release.
