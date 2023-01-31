ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

$3.9 million Powerball ticket sold in Fontana

One lucky person in Southern California is about to be $3,987,249 richer. No one matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot on Monday, but a winning ticket was purchased in Fontana. The lucky person drew five matching numbers after purchasing the ticket at an Arco AmPm located at 16120 Slover Ave., according to […]
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
It's Coyote Mating Season In Los Angeles. Here's What You Should Know

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. what...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Beverly Hills mansion fire prompts evacuations

Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Frontier Airlines brings back GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399

LOS ANGELES — Summer is still a few months away, but it isn’t too early to start thinking about travel getaways. The ultra-budget Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday the return of its popular GoWild! all-you-can-fly summer pass. Available on a limited, first-come, first-served basis for $399, GoWild! summer passes can be used for unlimited domestic and international flights anytime between May 2 and Sept. 30.
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
‘Disgusting’: BLM Critical Of Mayor Bass’ Support Of LAPD Chief

Black Lives Matter, Los Angeles (BLM-LA) criticized Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ support of newly reappointed LAPD Chief Michel Moore. After spending years asking for Moore to be removed as Chief and placing blame for violent police incidents on his shoulders, BLM-LA made a more vocal push when Moore declared he wanted to serve a second term.
