Five homes were evacuated near a stubborn fire at the site of a 6,000-square-foot mansion under construction on Elden Way north of Sunset in Beverly Hills early Friday morning.Beverly Hills firefighters responded to a fire about 4:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Elden Way.The property contains a 6,000-square-foot mansion, where construction was under way prior to the fire.The Beverly Hills Fire Dept. was fighting the fire in defensive mode with a priority of protecting surrounding property. The department requested assistance from the Los Angeles Fire Dept. Multiple engines were at the scene.Five homes surrounding the property were evacuated as a safety precaution, but firefighters don't believe the homes are in danger.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire was under investigation.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO