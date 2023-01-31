Prosecutor busts Trump’s lawyers falsely denying facts that they "admitted in other proceedings"

Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Law and Crime News reports that New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more sanctions against former President Donald Trump over his attorneys' response to her civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization.

In a new court filing, New York AG senior enforcement counsel Kevin Wallace writes that Trump's response to James' civil complaint is "deficient in a host of ways" and he asserts that the defendants "falsely deny facts they have admitted in other proceedings, they deny knowledge sufficient to respond to factual allegations that are plainly within their knowledge, and they propound affirmative defenses that have been repeatedly rejected by this Court as frivolous and without merit."

As one example, Wallace says that Trump's lawyers deny that he was essentially the "inactive" president of the Trump Organization during his tenure in the Oval Office, even though Trump used exactly those words to describe himself while under oath in a separate deposition.

Wallace then requests a hearing with Judge Arthur Engoron to discuss sanctions being leveled against Trump and his lawyers for these false statements.

If Engoron grants the New York AG's request, it would be the second time this year that Trump and his lawyers have faced sanctions, as earlier this month Federal District Court Judge Donald Middlebrooks hit them with nearly $1 million in sanctions for what he described as "misuse of the courts" in his lawsuit filed against former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.