Troy, NY

WRGB

As mass shootings increase, civilian safety tactics change

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 were momentous events, burned into our cultural legacy -- and they led to changes in law enforcement and civilian response to mass shootings. One vital tactic: run, hide, fight. It's a...
LATHAM, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop

GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Queensbury man is in jail without bail, accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine. On Saturday, Feb. 4th, at 11:49 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of Shippey Street and Garfield Street in the City of Glens Falls after witnessing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal

POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
POWNAL, VT
WRGB

Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Code Blue alert declared in Albany

The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
ALBANY, NY

