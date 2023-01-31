Read full article on original website
WRGB
As mass shootings increase, civilian safety tactics change
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — The Columbine High School massacre in 1999 and Virginia Tech shooting in 2007 were momentous events, burned into our cultural legacy -- and they led to changes in law enforcement and civilian response to mass shootings. One vital tactic: run, hide, fight. It's a...
Pittsfield police arrest alleged drug trafficker
Police executed a search warrant for the hotel room and found 93 grams of cocaine, packaging materials, a digital scale, and two cell phones.
Uniondale Woman Avoids Prison After Unemployment Insurance Fraud Scheme With Inmate
A Long Island woman won’t serve any time behind bars after admitting that she fraudulently obtained thousands of dollars in unemployment insurance benefits by impersonating a prison inmate. Briana Garland, age 30, of Uniondale, was sentenced to two years of probation in federal court in Albany on Thursday, Feb....
WRGB
Queensbury man facing felony drug charges after traffic stop
GLENS FALLS, NY (WRGB) — A Queensbury man is in jail without bail, accused of possessing a large quantity of cocaine and crack cocaine. On Saturday, Feb. 4th, at 11:49 p.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop at the intersection of Shippey Street and Garfield Street in the City of Glens Falls after witnessing a vehicle fail to stop at a stop sign.
WRGB
Woman once wanted by police now facing assault, endangerment charges
KINGSBURY, NY (WRGB) — Back on January 31st 2023, The Washington County Sheriff's Office put out information, seeking information on a woman wanted on assault and other charges. The next day on February 1st, an alert was issued, seeking her and her 4-year-old son. The alert was canceled shortly...
Troopers Say Upper Hudson Valley Man Had “Large Amount of Heroin, Fentanyl, & Cocaine”
The opioid epidemic does not appear to be going anywhere any time soon, especially in New York State. New York State police say an upper Hudson Valley man was arrested Tuesday after an investigation determined he was in possession of a large amount of illegal narcotics. Officials say one of...
Police: inmate found hiding contraband in his pants
According to police, the inmate tried to hide contraband, matches, and a razor in his pants.
Kingsbury wanted woman arrested after investigation
Wanted woman Vanessa L. Graham, 40 of Kingsburg has been arrested. Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Graham after an investigation into a domestic incident.
WRGB
Man facing multiple charges, accused of burning, defecating in trailers, apartment
FORT PLAIN, NY (WRGB) — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of a Fort Plain man, accused of vandalizing two trailers and a nearby apartment under renovation. Back on November 30th, Fort Plain Police and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to vandalism of...
Saratogian
Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with excessive speeding in Pownal
POWNAL — A 66-year-old man was charged with excessive speeding following an incident in Pownal this morning. Police say they were conducting speed enforcement on U.S. Route 7, near Vermont Route 346, at around 8:15 a.m. The driver was clocked traveling 85 miles-per-hour in a posted 50 miles-per-hour speed...
Fort Plain man arrested, accused of vandalism and arson
In addition to vandalism and arson, police say the subject defecated on the floor of one of the trailers and in the apartment.
WRGB
Former educator sentenced, guilty of recording co-workers in school bathroom
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Back on November 4th of 2022 Patrick Morgan pleaded guilty to 2 counts of unlawful surveillance in an Albany County Court. Back in February, Colonie Police say Sand Creek Middle School notified investigators after a camera, disguised as a cell phone charger, was found in a co-ed employee bathroom.
Convicted killer sentenced for 2017 Curtis Lumber arson
A man who was already convicted for killing his cellmate was sentenced on Wednesday for a separate crime in which he torched the Curtis Lumber on Route 67 in Ballston Spa.
Police make notable 6 DWI arrests in the Capital Region
Four of the suspects were involved in crashes.
Police: Pair arrested after traffic stop, drugs found
State police arrested Atajah J. Prunty, 24 of Kingsbury and Timothy H. Heym, 53 of Hudson Falls. Police report the pair were allegedly involved in having drugs and an open alcohol-containing drink.
WRGB
Troy school board member steps down following arrest in nationwide drug bust
TROY, NY (WRGB) — A member of the board of education for the Troy City School District has resigned from her position, according to district officials . This comes following an arrest in a nationwide drug and weapons bust. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, thousands of kilos...
Code Blue alert declared in Albany
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has issued a Code Blue alert for Sunday, February 5, through Tuesday, February 7. HATAS explains “real feel” temperatures are expected to drop below 32 degrees, including wind chill, during this time.
Greenfield man allegedly punches deputy in the face
A Greenfield man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after he allegedly punched a sheriff's deputy in the face.
Two plead guilty in separate Gun Involved Violence Elimination cases
The District Attorney's Office currently has 47 open GIVE cases and has prosecuted over 250 GIVE cases since 2019.
