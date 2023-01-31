Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 1994, a Woman Entered a Hospital Due to Trouble Breathing. Before Treatment Was Finished, All the Doctors CollapsedIngram AtkinsonRiverside, CA
California witness watched pill-shaped object fly 100 feet below aircraftRoger MarshCalifornia State
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyRiverside, CA
tmpresale.com
Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen in Riverside, CA Apr 22nd, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just released the most recent Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen pre-sale password!! This is a great chance for you to get Queen Nation – A Tribute to the Music of Queen concert tickets earlier than they go on sale!!!. You don’t...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 6 more stores in SoCal
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing six stores in Southern California and nearly 90 more across the country.
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist
Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
Laist.com
It's Coyote Mating Season In Los Angeles. Here's What You Should Know
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. what...
Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
KCRA.com
No Powerball jackpot winner tonight, but $4 million ticket sold in Southern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — While no one hit the Powerball jackpot Monday evening, one person in Southern California who came close enough bagged themselves a nearly $4 million winning ticket. At the Arco AMP PM on 16120 Slover Ave. in Fontana, a customer won a ticket that matched every number...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Laist.com
Southern California Loses Another Historic Drive-In Movie Theatre: The Mission Tiki
Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. The...
California Resident Wins Big In Multi-Million Dollar Powerball Drawing
Here's how much they won.
vegnews.com
Joaquin Phoenix Shares This Message About Closure of LA’s ‘Dodger Dog’ Slaughterhouse
On February 2, 2023, Smithfield-owned slaughterhouse Farmer John will slaughter its last pig before shuttering for good. Located just outside of Los Angeles in Vernon, CA, the slaughterhouse—the largest of its kind in the Southwest—has been in operation for more than 90 years. Smithfield announced the closure of...
Circle K offering gas discounts for one day this week
(KTXL) — Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday, might want to stop by Circle K as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to Circle K. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per […]
8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month
Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
foxwilmington.com
Apparent Hoarder House, Cleaned Up in 2021, Makes a Comeback in California
A neighborhood problem many thought was over, is reappearing. Neighbors of this apparent hoarder house in Los Angeles’ Koreatown had been complaining about it for years.
Five SoCal cities make list of safest cities in America
Five Southern California cities ranked high on MoneyGeek’s list of the safest cities in America. West Covina took the number three spot, Jurupa Valley taking the ninth spot, Rancho Cucamonga at 13 and Glendale at 14.
Eater
Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego
A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
8-year-old Carlsbad boy wakes from coma after trampoline accident
Leeland Korman was playing with his sister last Wednesday evening, jumping on a trampoline, when their heads collided.
KTLA.com
What we know about the Pasadena doctor accused of driving his family off a cliff
A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving a Tesla over a cliff with them inside has been charged with attempted murder by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office. Here’s what we know about him so far. Dharmesh Patel, 41, is a medical doctor...
orangejuiceblog.com
Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.
When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
lagunabeachindy.com
Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH
A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
