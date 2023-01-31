ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in traffic collision in West LA with bicyclist

Actor and former California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, was involved in a traffic crash with a woman on a bicycle Sunday in West Los Angeles, according to police. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.Schwarzenegger was not driving fast, law enforcement sources told TMZ, which first reported the accident. The woman was not seriously hurt. Lopez said that no crime was committed and it was a simple accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Laist.com

It's Coyote Mating Season In Los Angeles. Here's What You Should Know

Dear reader, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood. what...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of The post Cindy Williams, star of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ and Desert Hot Springs resident, dead at 75 appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

If you live in California and you love trying new food from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Evan Crosby

8 Riverside Area Apartments Under $800 a Month

Riverside, CA. - The Inland Empire continues to attract residents from neighboring regions of Southern California that are seeking a lower cost of living. However, with a metro population of more than 4.6 million people, renting an apartment in the region is becoming much more expensive. For example, the average apartment in Riverside now rents for more than $2,100 a month.
RIVERSIDE, CA
Eater

Texas-Based Burger Chain Planning 15 Restaurants in San Diego

A burger restaurant with roots in Texas is descending on San Diego with the first store scheduled to open Monday, January 30 in Carlsbad. Founded in 2007 in Plano, Texas, Mooyah Burgers, Fries, & Shakes has expanded as far as Irvine, but local resident Ash El is responsible for bringing the chain further south, with at least 15 locations planned for San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

Big Bad Serrano targets more young Santa Ana Ladies.

When Santa Ana Police Union chief Gerry Serrano doesn’t get his way, he morphs into a Chupacabra. “If I don’t get everything I want, I will burn this city down,” he has famously snarled, and then he sets forth on a path of destruction, SANTA ANA BE DAMNED. His eyes turn a blazing blue and fangs sprout from his cavernous maw, as you can clearly see in the illustration above. And lately, he has been getting his way LESS AND LESS.
SANTA ANA, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach Doctor Dies After Fatal Collision, Knife Assault on PCH

A Laguna Beach cyclist died yesterday after being struck from behind by a vehicle, then stabbed at the Pacific Coast Highway and Crown Valley Parkway intersection in Dana Point. Orange County Sheriff’s deputies found Laguna Beach doctor Michael John Mammone, 58, lying in the intersection and suffering from severe injuries...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy