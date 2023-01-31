Read full article on original website
Lizzo wows in orange, Doja Cat dons black Latex at Grammys
NEW YORK (AP) — Lizzo wowed in a huge, heavy, bright orange custom opera coat by Dolce & Gabbana at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. The superstar walked gingerly as she posed for the cameras. After awhile, she dropped her outer look to reveal a busty sequined corset gown. Earlier, Doja Cat rocked a shiny, skintight Atelier Versace look. Her Paris Fashion Week look in red and adorned from head to toe in 30,000 Swarovski crystals won’t soon be forgotten. There was just about every hue on the color wheel on the carpet. Taylor Swift, perhaps channeling her Midnights era, wore a two-piece sparkly skirt set with a high-neck, long-sleeve crop top. It was midnight blue.
Grammys could make history with Beyoncé, Bad Bunny wins
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Beyoncé emerge from the Grammy Awards as its most decorated artist ever? That’s one of the key storylines heading into Sunday’s ceremony, where she’s the leading nominee and needs four wins to make history. Beyoncé is far from the only major star in the running for the night’s top awards. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny ABBA and Lizzo are all among the nominees in for album of the year. A win by Bad Bunny would mark the first time a Spanish-language album has taken home the top honor. Trevor Noah hosts the telecast live from downtown Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS and Paramount+.
Viola Davis’ Grammy win for audiobook makes her an EGOT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viola Davis has achieved EGOT status. The actor won a Grammy Award Sunday for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording for her memoir “Finding Me.” EGOT is the term for the rare person who’s won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony award during their career. The actor said in her acceptance speech that she wrote the book for her 6-year-old self, “to honor her, her life, her joy, her trauma, everything.” Davis’ fellow nominees this year included Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jamie Foxx, and one of the other 17 members of the EGOT club, Mel Brooks.
Q&A: Shania Twain talks rebuilding confidence with new album
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shania Twain felt the need on her new album to empower herself the same way she has uplifted listeners with hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face.” So she set aside all feelings of self consciousness — appearing braless for the album’s artwork and letting listeners unabashedly hear her surgically repaired voice — on “Queen of Me,” which is out Friday. Throughout the album’s 12-tracks, the 57-year-old country pop superstar confronts her physical vulnerabilities with authority in ways meant to uplift fans, and herself. She recently spoke with The Associated Press about regaining her confidence, her throat surgery and upcoming tour in April.
How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Grammys have evolved from their humble beginnings handing out 29 awards into a daylong feast of music. This Sunday’s 65th edition could see Beyoncé become the most decorated artist in Grammys history and will feature musical performances from Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo as well tributes to the late musicians Takeoff, Loretta Lynn and Christine McVie. They’ll appear on the main show airing on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. But most of the awards are handed out before that during the Premiere Ceremony, which the Recording Academy will stream live at www.live.grammy.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern.
