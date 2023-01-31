LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shania Twain felt the need on her new album to empower herself the same way she has uplifted listeners with hits like “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” and “She’s Not Just a Pretty Face.” So she set aside all feelings of self consciousness — appearing braless for the album’s artwork and letting listeners unabashedly hear her surgically repaired voice — on “Queen of Me,” which is out Friday. Throughout the album’s 12-tracks, the 57-year-old country pop superstar confronts her physical vulnerabilities with authority in ways meant to uplift fans, and herself. She recently spoke with The Associated Press about regaining her confidence, her throat surgery and upcoming tour in April.

