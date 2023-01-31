RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed.

If you have any questions you can contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703 or Go to https://www.ruston.org/codered to sign up for codeRED.