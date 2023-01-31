ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure

By Latrisha Parker
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PP8PC_0kXhfIHK00

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Ruston announces weather-permitting traffic closure on East Alabama Avenue between North Bonner Street, and North Vienna Street as of 7:00 AM on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, until further notice. The Downtown Revitalization Improvement Project will remain closed in order to proceed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qLxpX_0kXhfIHK00

If you have any questions you can contact the Public Works Department at (318) 242-7703 or Go to https://www.ruston.org/codered to sign up for codeRED.

