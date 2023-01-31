ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trusted Reviews

iPad Fold plot thickens as foldable MacBook talk returns

By Chris Smith
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jB4o_0kXhfFd900

Rumours of an iPad Fold popped in to say “hi” again this week, but according to one display industry expert, Apple’s first foldable might be a MacBook.

After leading Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he was “positive” Apple would launch the iPad Fold in 2024, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said he was “not hearing anything about a foldable iPad in 2024.”

Ross Young, of Display Supply Chain Consultants, then weighed in to say he too was in the dark over a potential foldable iPad, but had received word of a potential flexible notebook in 2025.

He even speculated that Kuo’s information about the iPad Fold may have been planted by the company who’d make the perspective hinge.

In a post on Twitter, Young said: “Have heard about a 20.5” foldable notebook for 2025, but nothing about a foldable iPad for 2024. Maybe this is just good PR for the hinge company…”

Kuo’s tweets on Monday suggested the iPad Fold could have a carbon fibre kickstand to make it more durable and lighter, which would be made by Anjie Technology.

Young’s comments on the folding MacBook are aligned with reports from Gurman around a year ago, which predicted a 20-inch foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid.

In his Power On newsletter last February, Gurman wrote: “The company could go with a foldable 20-inch screen attached to a physical keyboard or just have one side of the display serving as a virtual keyboard. I’m told Apple has indeed been exploring a dual-screen, foldable MacBook/iPad hybrid that would take the second approach. It would trade in the physical keyboard and trackpad for a fully touch-screen base.”

It is still believed the company has an iPhone Fold in the pipeline and it may just be that Apple is keeping all options on the table as it seeks to make best use of the advances in flexible display technology.

Comments / 0

Related
Trusted Reviews

iPad Fold is only a year away says top Apple analyst

Apple is planning to launch a folding iPad tablet next year, according to a well-respected Apple analyst. Ming-Chi Kuo, who has rock solid contacts in the supply chain industries, says he’s “positive” an iPad fold will arrive in 2024 to “improve the product mix.”. Kuo says...
Trusted Reviews

Android 14 could adopt this handy iPhone webcam feature

Android 14 may introduce Google’s version of Apple’s Continuity Camera feature, which allows an iPhone camera to be used as an improved Mac webcam. A new ‘DeviceAsWebcam’ tool has been spied within the Android open source project (AOSP) code, which suggests the handy feature might be on the way in a future release.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 includes a massive RAW photography boost from Adobe

Samsung and Adobe have announced the integration of the Lightroom editing software on the Galaxy S23 range as the default editor of photos captured in the RAW format. When Galaxy S23 owners capture snaps in the Expert RAW application, they will have the opportunity to open them within the Adobe Lightroom app many pros prefer for working with the uncompressed imagery.
Trusted Reviews

Samsung is making a mixed reality headset with Qualcomm and Google

Samsung, Google and Qualcomm have announced an alliance to create a new mixed reality platform that’s sure to challenge Apple’s expected push into the same realm. Samsung closed its Unpacked launch event on Monday by bringing top Qualcomm and Google executives on stage to hint at the “extended reality” products to come.
Trusted Reviews

Sky Glass and Sky Stream get smarter in major new update

Sky has announced a slew of new personalisation features for customers of the satellite-free Sky Glass and Sky Stream platforms. As part of the Entertainment OS 1.1 update coming this week, the broadcaster is adding personalised playlists for up to five members of the family, or to bookmark content for the adults and the kids separately.
Trusted Reviews

Netflix accidentally shares how it could block UK password borrowers

Netflix’s plans to oust users who share a password could involve chucking off people who don’t regularly log in from the account holder’s home Wi-Fi connection. In support documents published (and now removed) across a number of counties this week, Netflix explained how it has enforced the crackdown in some Latin American countries.
Trusted Reviews

Google’s new AI tool makes music from text

Google has built a new AI bot that can create music from text prompts in yet another example of artificial intelligence being used to mimic the arts. The AI application called MusicLM was revealed in a paper published by Google researchers last week, as reported by Business Insider. There are...
Trusted Reviews

Apple explains HomePod 2’s strange Wi-Fi downgrade

Apple’s surprise announcement of the HomePod (2nd Gen) last month saw a few minor upgrades and one surprising downgrade. A quick look at the tech specs for the newer iteration of Apple’s smart speaker showed the ancient Wi-Fi 4 technology on board, rather than the Wi-Fi 5 modem sitting within the original HomePod.
Trusted Reviews

Logitech launch gaming G FITS true wireless earbuds in the UK

After bringing its innovative FITS earbuds to the UK in 2022, two years after they went on sale in the U.S., Logitech/Ultimate Ears has wasted little time in launching another true wireless pair in the G FITS. The Logitech G FITS are true wireless gaming earbuds, and like the UE...
Trusted Reviews

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham on TV and listen for free

Is Chelsea vs Fulham on TV? There’s a rare Friday night game in the Premier League. Here’s how to watch the game on TV and online and listen for free. Is anyone else feeling a sense of deja vu? Chelsea vs Fulham on an unusual night in the first weeks of the New Year? Didn’t we just do this?
Trusted Reviews

The big E3 relaunch could happen without Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo

Gaming’s big three console manufacturers will not have a presence at the industry’s biggest annual showcase, according to a new report. IGN sources say Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo are skipping E3 2023. That’s unfortunate given this year’s event is the first to return to the in-person format in Los Angeles since the beginning of the pandemic.
Trusted Reviews

Marshall expands range of portable speakers with the Middleton

The middle child is often the one that feels compelled to compete for attention, but let’s hope that’s a positive where Marshall’s latest wireless speaker is concerned. The Middleton sits between the Stockwell and Emberton in size, with Marshall describing its performance as its ‘heaviest portable sound’, with a quad-speaker set-up to provide the “ultimate immersive experience” when you’re out and about.
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy