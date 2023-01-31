ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Atrium addresses website outage amid Russia hack reports aimed at U.S. hospitals

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxAlM_0kXhf1ME00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Atrium Health is addressing its website outage amid reports of a Russian hack job that targeted U.S. hospitals.

“We are aware of a temporary disruption to our public-facing website, similar to widespread instances at other health systems around the world on Monday,” the healthcare system said in a statement. “Our information technology teams have successfully resolved the situation. It’s important to note the disruption affected only our public-facing website. Our hospital systems and patient portal remained fully functional at all times.”

A Fox affiliate in Michigan confirmed with University of Michigan Health its public websites were hit by a cyberattack. “The University of Michigan Health has been experiencing intermittent problems with its public websites as a result of a cyberattack on a third-party vendor, we use to host some of our sites.”

