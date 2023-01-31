This rental is located at 735 Lamont St. NW near Georgia Avenue. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,109 / 1br – 982ft2 – Close to everything you need to make your life livable. A home should be as comfortable as it is easy to get to. It should be as well-located as it is well-designed. ARCADE SUNSHINE located in uptown Washington, DC meets these expectations with finesse. Built on the site where one of DC renowned linen facilities was birthed used to operate, our luxurious DC apartment community harkens back to an era when coming home was something special.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 DAYS AGO