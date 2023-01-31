ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen for a look inside the renovated ARCADE SUNSHINE building, the rooftop and the exposed brick, obviously

This rental is located at 735 Lamont St. NW near Georgia Avenue. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,109 / 1br – 982ft2 – Close to everything you need to make your life livable. A home should be as comfortable as it is easy to get to. It should be as well-located as it is well-designed. ARCADE SUNSHINE located in uptown Washington, DC meets these expectations with finesse. Built on the site where one of DC renowned linen facilities was birthed used to operate, our luxurious DC apartment community harkens back to an era when coming home was something special.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Horton's Kids opens new hub in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Horton's Kids, which has served southeast D.C. for more than three decades, is expanding into a new hub. It's a 10,000-square-foot indoor space complete with 10,000 more square feet of outdoor space. The organization's goal is to give kids who are exposed to violence daily a haven...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Taco Bamba’s Winter Opening Looks, Uh, Aspirational

Back in September we got excited about the coming soon signs announcing a “winter opening” for Taco Bamba’s return to DC. Sadly a peek inside earlier this week reveals:. “This will be the local taqueria’s first location in D.C. following the 2020 closure of the Chinatown store due to the pandemic. At 3,100 square feet, plus 1,500 square feet of patio, this will be the largest Taco Bamba yet.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)

Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
BETHESDA, MD
WUSA9

More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC

WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker

WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries

Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
DUMFRIES, VA
arlnow.com

DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire

(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
crete

Heroic Metro Employee Shot, Killed

A Metro transit employee was tragically killed at a Washington, D.C. train station while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded others. According to reports, the incident occurred at the Capitol South Station, where the shooter began firing at people on the platform. The Metro transit employee, who has not been identified, bravely attempted to intervene and stop the shooter. Sadly, the employee was shot and killed in the process.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

U.S. 29 in Remington to remain closed most of day after fiery crash

U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington is expected to remain closed much of the day after a fiery crash late Wednesday damaged a traffic signal. Detours are in place. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
REMINGTON, VA

