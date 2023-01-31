Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
Related
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for a look inside the renovated ARCADE SUNSHINE building, the rooftop and the exposed brick, obviously
This rental is located at 735 Lamont St. NW near Georgia Avenue. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,109 / 1br – 982ft2 – Close to everything you need to make your life livable. A home should be as comfortable as it is easy to get to. It should be as well-located as it is well-designed. ARCADE SUNSHINE located in uptown Washington, DC meets these expectations with finesse. Built on the site where one of DC renowned linen facilities was birthed used to operate, our luxurious DC apartment community harkens back to an era when coming home was something special.
Horton's Kids opens new hub in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Horton's Kids, which has served southeast D.C. for more than three decades, is expanding into a new hub. It's a 10,000-square-foot indoor space complete with 10,000 more square feet of outdoor space. The organization's goal is to give kids who are exposed to violence daily a haven...
popville.com
Taco Bamba’s Winter Opening Looks, Uh, Aspirational
Back in September we got excited about the coming soon signs announcing a “winter opening” for Taco Bamba’s return to DC. Sadly a peek inside earlier this week reveals:. “This will be the local taqueria’s first location in D.C. following the 2020 closure of the Chinatown store due to the pandemic. At 3,100 square feet, plus 1,500 square feet of patio, this will be the largest Taco Bamba yet.”
popville.com
Family Fund for Heroic Metro Employee Killed at the at Potomac Ave Metro
Can we promote this GoFundMe for the family of Robert Cunningham, the metro employee killed at Potomac Ave metro station? I think we should try to go well above the donation goal…”. The GoFundMe says:. “Metro customers and employees are invited to support the family of a true hero,...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Mall Update (Openings, Closings, Coming Soon, and Celebrity Appearances)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened, closed, are being renovated, or are coming soon to Montgomery Mall in Bethesda:. Australian based jewelry chain Lovisa opened on January 12. According to its website, “We are the fashionable on-trend jewelry specialist. See our latest styles & curated range for every occasion. From earrings, necklaces, rings & more.” The store is located on the lower level of the mall, next to Journey’s. Additional jewelry stores in Montgomery Mall include Elite Jewelers, Francesca’s, Gold Palace, Icing, Jewelry Corner, Kay Jewelers, Lilenquist, & Beckstead, and Pandora.
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
popville.com
Missed Connections – “blue eyes in Adams Morgan” and “15st NW near the Whole Foods”
Ed. Note: If either of these was you, please email [email protected] so I can put you in touch with OP. You: tall guy, wearing headphones, grey or brown coat, curly brown hair, and the bluest eyes I’ve ever seen. Me: leather jacket, short brown hair, blue jeans, grey...
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
More than $100K donated to family of hero Metro worker killed in DC
WASHINGTON — Metro's board called a closed door emergency meeting Thursday morning on safety and security after Wednesday's shooting at Potomac Avenue Station on Capitol Hill. People had been leaving cards and flowers at the station for Robert Cunningham, the 64-year-old Metro mechanic killed trying to thwart a shooter.
Woman hit by car while crossing street in Alexandria
A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after police say she was hit by a car while walking on Mount Vernon Avenue in Alexandria.
WUSA
‘Absolutely amazing’ | Family, friends mourn slain DC Safe Passage worker
WASHINGTON — The family of a safe passage worker who was shot and killed outside a DC high school Monday continues to grieve. Thirty-six-year-old Michael Gaddis, of Northwest D.C., died at the intersection of 5th and Somerset Place NW, across from Coolidge High School. The incident caused Coolidge, Wells Middle School and Whittier Elementary School to go into lockdown Monday afternoon.
Inside Nova
Police searching for bank robber in Dumfries
Prince William County police are investigating a Friday afternoon robbery at the TD Bank, 16714 Richmond Highway in Dumfries. The robber walked into the bank and took money before fleeing on foot, police reported on social media. No weapon seen and no injuries reported. Expect police presence in the area.
arlnow.com
DEVELOPING: Person shot, Bob & Edith’s on Columbia Pike damaged after night of gunfire
(Updated at 1:40 p.m.) One person was seriously injured and Bob & Edith’s Diner was damaged after two incidents of gunfire in Arlington last night. The first shooting happened in the Green Valley neighborhood, near the intersection of 22nd Street S. and S. Kenmore Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing 5-6 gunshots in the area, exchanged between two vehicles, per scanner traffic.
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
wach.com
'Trying to get off that train alive': Woman who tackled Metro gunman shares her story
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It is a Metro ride she has made countless times before. On Wednesday morning's ride, however, it was immediately clear for Shante Trumpet that something was wrong. She saw a man down and bleeding on the platform at the Potomac Avenue station in D.C. A man...
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
Heroic Metro Employee Shot, Killed
A Metro transit employee was tragically killed at a Washington, D.C. train station while trying to stop a gunman who had already shot and wounded others. According to reports, the incident occurred at the Capitol South Station, where the shooter began firing at people on the platform. The Metro transit employee, who has not been identified, bravely attempted to intervene and stop the shooter. Sadly, the employee was shot and killed in the process.
fox5dc.com
3 shot at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC; suspect in custody: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. D.C. police say three men were injured in the shooting. Officials say one person was taken into custody. Metro...
Inside Nova
U.S. 29 in Remington to remain closed most of day after fiery crash
U.S. 29 northbound at Route 28 in Remington is expected to remain closed much of the day after a fiery crash late Wednesday damaged a traffic signal. Detours are in place. In a Facebook post, the Remington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the intersection for a single-vehicle crash with the car engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0