Greenville, VA

Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Two crashes, one involving pedestrian, close I-581 South in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. The area is now clear, according to VDOT. Two separate crashes have closed I-581 South in Roanoke, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said one of the crashes happened just before 2:30 p.m. between Orange Ave. Elm St. One crash involved two vehicles and the other crash involved a pedestrian, according to State Police.
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County sheriff’s deputy injured after being rammed by driver of stolen vehicle

A Madison Heights man is in custody after ramming a Nelson County sheriff’s deputy trying to initiate a traffic stop late Saturday night. Thomas Wayne Board Jr., 39, of Madison Heights, was taken into custody after crashing a 2011 Hyundai Azera, which had been reported stolen from the Lynchburg area, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Rockingham County structure fire remains under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) -Assistant Fire Marshall Capt. Todd Spitzer with Rockingham County Fire Rescue said they responded to reports of a structure fire around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. He said when they arrived to the two-story structure on 1400 block of Turleytown Road, fire was visible near the back, but...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Several James Madison University students involved in fatal crash

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five James Madison University students were involved in a fatal car crash on West Virginia Route 259 near the West Virginia/Virginia line on Thursday, February 2 at around 10:30 p.m., according to the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office. The names of the three students killed in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Three juveniles hospitalized after shooting incident in NW Roanoke

UPDATE 2/4 10:41 AM: ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – The Roanoke Police Department says three teens were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds on Friday, Feb. 3. Police were called out in reference to a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW at approximately 8:35 p.m. While responding to the scene they received another call regarding another victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers say when they arrived at the scene on 22nd Street NW they located a juvenile male inside a home suffering from what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The juvenile at the scene was then transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP deploy spikes for a high-speed chase in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a driver led troopers on a high-speed chase in Botetourt County where officers were forced to use spike strips on February 2. State Police tell WFXR News they attempted to pull a car over for allegedly going 20 miles per...
wfirnews.com

Three teens shot in northwest Roanoke incident last night

(from Roanoke PD) On February 3 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1000 block of 22nd Street NW. While officers were heading towards the scene, another call came in referencing at least one other victim being transported to the hospital in a personal vehicle.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Owners of old Speedway on Lakeside Drive selling property

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Williams Development Group is the owner of what was previously a Speedway on Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg. The gas station has recently been under construction, with all gas tanks removed. ABC13 spoke with a representative with Williams Development Group who said that they intend to...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg, authorities say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Thursday night, says the department in a news release posted to its Facebook page. The department says the incident started in the 700 block of Grady Street, where multiple gunshots were reported. The department then says...
LYNCHBURG, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Appomattox courthouse burns

February 4, 1892 — The historic old Appomattox Courthouse building was destroyed by fire yesterday. All of the county records and court house furnishings were entirely consumed. Surrounding houses also caught, but were saved. The library of the clerk’s office is said to have been one of the best...
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

Police identify victims of head-on crash on I-81

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a man from Pennsylvania and two people from Virginia were killed in a crash on Interstate 81 on Monday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. at the 208 mile marker in Augusta County. A 2000 Honda...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

$2500 stolen in burglary at Roanoke mosque

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a burglary at the Masjid An-Nur Islamic Center that occurred last month. Officials at the mosque on the Salem Turnpike say a donation safe was stolen near the prayer hall. It had around $2,500 inside. “It definitely puts a strain on us...
ROANOKE, VA

