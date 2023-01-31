Read full article on original website
VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
