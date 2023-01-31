Read full article on original website
Related
Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 in New Featurette
Today is February 1 — which means there’s just one month to go until the return of The Mandalorian on Disney+. The third season of the hit Star Wars series debuts on March 1, with the first of eight new episodes about the continuing adventures of Mandalorian mercenary Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his sidekick, Grogu (as himself). To hype the release, Lucasfilm debuted a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the season, which includes footage from Star Wars Celebration, interviews with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa, and includes a few new glimpses of this upcoming season of the series.
New ‘Swamp Thing Movie’ Finds Director
Just a day after the project was formally announced, it looks like Swamp Thing already has a director. According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Mangold is in “early talks” to helm the new DC Universe’s Swamp Thing. The film was among the first five titles in “Chapter 1” (also known as “Gods and Monsters”) of the relaunched DC Studios universe from James Gunn and Peter Safran. Per THR, “Mangold is said to be a massive fan of the character and the stories. According to sources, he approached Gunn and Safran with his ideas. Swamp Thing would be a few years away, however, and Mangold’s next project after Dial of Destiny will be a Bob Dylan biopic for Paramount.”
DC Announces New Batman and Robin Movie, ‘The Brave and the Bold’
The last time DC and Warner Bros. attempted to make a full-fledged Batman and Robin movie, it looked like this. So perhaps that is a big reason why every single iteration since then has focused solely on a solitary Dark Knight. In the Zack Snyder movies, Robin is a dead kid’s costume hanging in a case in the Batcave. The closest Christopher Nolan ever got to adding Robin to his Batman trilogy was including a police officer who sort of helps Batman in The Dark Knight Rises and in the very last scene mumbles under his breath “Oh hey, my actual first name is Robin, not sure why that matters to anyone for any reason, but FYI.” And Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader in The Batman is so inexperienced he’s not qualified in any way to take a young kid under his wing.
James Gunn Says DC Was ‘F—ed Up’ For a Long Time
Now that James Gunn and Peter Safran are officially at work on the first chapter of the new DC Universe, they’re speaking candidly about what has come before them — and how they plan to fix it. During the presentation of their initial DC slate — which includes...
Viola Davis’ ‘Waller’ to Get Her Own DC Series on HBO Max
Here is a very strange but seemingly true fact: The most tenured DC Comics hero in movies right now isn’t Superman, or Batman. It’s Amanda Waller. Viola Davis first played the Machiavellian leader of the Suicide Squad in (checks notes) Suicide Squad in 2016. She reprised the role in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. She played Waller again in that film’s spinoff series Peacemaker. She had a cameo in Black Adam. Now Davis will star in her own Waller series on HBO Max, spinning out of the events of both The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker.
‘Knock at the Cabin’ Review: Shyamalan’s New Thriller Ain’t the End of the World
Never go on a vacation in an M. Night Shyamalan movie. You could wind up the sole survivor of a catastrophic train crash. Or maybe you’ll visit your grandparents’ house only to discover they are not who they seem. And don’t even think about going to the beach; everyone there turns prematurely old. Now Shyamalan’s made Knock at the Cabin, where a family’s vacation gets interrupted by four religious zealots who demand they sacrifice a loved one to prevent a global apocalypse. What’s Shyamalan got against vacations? Did he have a bad experience with a travel agent or something?
‘Knock at the Cabin’s Ending Makes It Very Different From ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’
The following post contains SPOILERS for Knock at the Cabin, as well as its source material, The Cabin at the End of the World. Typically, when you turn a best-selling novel into a movie, you want to make it clear to fans of the book you’ve made an adaptation of it. The most obvious and easiest way to do that is to use the book’s title as the title of the movie. Hey, did you love John Grisham’s The Firm? Well here is the film The Firm, starring Tom Cruise. Big into Dune? Check out Dune! And so on.
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 5 Will Debut Early
The Last of Us has hooked viewers with it tale of humanity’s ragged survivors battling the fungus-infected undead, and each other. And if you are one of those viewers that finds yourself counting down the days until the next Sunday night when the new episode premieres, well, this week you won’t have to wait quite so long. That’s provided you’ve got an HBO Max subscription.
A New Trailer Imagines What 1989’s ‘Batman’ Would Look like Today
It’s been almost 35 years since Tim Burton’s Batman was unleashed on the world, and totally changed the way people — not to mention Hollywood — looked at superheroes. After decades where the public’s image of Batman was mostly Adam West’s quipping, dancing Caped Crusader — a totally viable, and secretly kind of fantastic interpretation of the character — here was a brooding, complex hero cloaked all in black rubber and leather. He didn’t joke, he didn’t smile, and he never, ever turned his neck.
New DC Studios CEO Says ‘Batgirl’ Film Was ‘Not Releasable’
Tons of fans were upset to hear that the HBO Max Batgirl film would never be released, but the higher-ups at DC claim that it's better for everyone. There’s still no concrete reason as to why exactly the movie got permanently shelved, but there are a number of theories. It’s certainly not the case that DC is scrapping everything made prior to the arrival of new co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods are still coming out.
James Gunn’s Superman Movie Gets Release Date and Title
The very first DC superhero was Superman. And now the new DC movie universe will start with Superman as well. Warner Bros. announced “Chapter 1” of their new DC Universe of interconnected movies and stories. This first chapter includes five films and five HBO Max series, but at present just one has a confirmed release date, and that’s the new Superman film, which will be written by Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad filmmaker James Gunn.
DC Announces ‘Chapter 1’ of New Universe With Ten Movies and Shows
For months, all of the news about the future of DC has been about what’s not happening. The Batgirl movie intended for HBO Max was permanently shelved after it was already shot. Henry Cavill made his surprising return to the role of Superman, only for the company to announce a few weeks later that Cavill wasn’t going to make any more DC movies after all. Dwayne Johnson‘s Black Adam was seemingly meant to launch a whole franchise — or perhaps multiple franchises — based on the title character, until Johnson himself announced on social media that a sequel is “will not be in their first chapter of storytelling” of DC’s next phase.
Dave Bautista Desperately Wants to Make a Romantic Comedy
The world first met Dave Bautista as a pro wrestler in WWE. So his acting career trajectory from there made perfect sense: Lots of muscle-bound heroes (in films like Guardians of the Galaxy) and intimidating heavies (like in Spectre). But Bautista has proven himself to be more than a big physical presence. He’s headlined his own movies (like Zack Snyder’s horror thriller Army of the Dead) and now is starring in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, where he brings a lot of nuance and complexity to a character who could be a one-note monster. (In my review of the film, I said Bautista might be the best actor pro wrestling has ever produced.)
Netflix Reveals First Look at Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Series
Perhaps the biggest and most popular manga series in history will get introduced to an even bigger audience later this year, when One Piece becomes a live-action series on Netflix. The streaming service officially announced the show today, revealing that it would premiere soon while debuting two early first looks...
Lisa Loring, TV’s Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64
TV’s original Wednesday Addams has died. Lisa Loring played the role of the Addams family’s unforgettably peculiar daughter on the original 1960s version of the Addams Family television series. She was 64 years old. Her passing was first announced on Facebook by a friend, who wrote “4 days...
Eddie Murphy Wants to Make ‘Shrek 5’ or a Donkey Spinoff
The Shrek franchise dominated movie theaters for 10 years at the start of the 2000s. And even though it’s now been over a decade since the final installment in the series, it still dominates them, in a way; the spinoff Puss in Boots series just released a new film last year. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has already grossed $335 million worldwide and recently scored an Oscar nomination for Best Animated Film.
New ‘Fast X’ Poster Teases the End of the Saga
Vin Diesel has threatened that the upcoming two-part Fast & Furious 10 (or Fast 10 and 11, depending on your counting preference) would end the franchise once and for all. It appears, based on the first film’s new poster that he is a man of his word. The film,...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Originally Had a Very Different Ending
Sometimes there’s a very good reason a scene is deleted from a movie. But then there are times when a movie would have been greatly enhanced by keeping something in the film. That’s definitely true of Marvel movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and the brand new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Several more scenes involving Ayo and Aneka and the Dora Milaje, for example, would have greatly enhanced that part of the film, and all of the stuff in the movie based on the Midnight Angel armor from Marvel comics.
Daisy Ridley Says It Would Be ‘Amazing’ to Do More ‘Star Wars’
We’re now over three years removed from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and while the franchise continues on Disney+, it seems like we are no closer to getting a new Star Wars theatrical movie today than we were when Rise of Skywalker debuted in the winter of 2019. Projects have been announced, others have been rumored, but none have come close to fruition.
‘Terrifier 3’ Is In the Works
It’s not Avatar: The Way of Water or anything, but if you look at it from a return on investment perspective, there aren’t too many 2022 movies that were bigger hits than Terrifier 2. The low-budget horror sequel cost about a quarter of a million dollars, and wound up grossing almost $15 million in theaters — a really impressive number for a tiny, independent creature feature. It’s especially notable given that the first Terrifier made less than $100,000 in theaters back in 2016.
ScreenCrush
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0