ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

A Palo Alto startup helps you cook like a professional chef with help from AI

By Benjamin Pimentel, Craig Lee/The Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18edag_0kXheYBv00
CloudChef CEO Nikhil Abraham and Valerie Demicheva demonstrate a recreation of saag with artichokes using AI software and technology. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Two years ago, chef Thomas Zacharias showed up at a Bombay kitchen for an unusual cooking session. As he was making his famous recipe for Kerala vegetable stew, a network of sensors and cameras recorded everything he was doing.

When he was done, an engineer with CloudChef recreated the dish aided by the digital information culled from the recording of Zacharias’s culinary skills. The chef was impressed. The re-creation, he said, achieved “a level of accuracy that cooks I trained for six, seven years at my restaurant have not been able to do.”

That was the moment Zacahrias was sold on the technology unveiled Tuesday created by CloudChef co-founders Nikhil Abraham and Mohit Shah: an AI-enabled technology that can record the way a chef cooks — and use the digitized information to recreate their dishes.

CloudChef “essentially codifies the chef’s intuition and helps us recreate the recipe,” Abraham, the startup’s CEO said during a behind-the-scenes preview of its “recipe record and playback technology.”

“Chefs from anywhere in the world can come to record their recipes in our kitchen like a musician would go into a recording studio to create music,” he added. Customers would then be able to “order food from whoever you like, and we get it delivered to your house and give a royalty back to the creator.”

Royalties range from 3% to 15%, which translates roughly to $9 to $35 per order for Zacharias. The former chef partner at Bombay Canteen and founder of the Locavore, both in Mumbai, Zacharias said CloudChef offers him access that “I could never have even dreamt of.”

“Chefs are limited by where they can cook, and my recipes are being cooked here without my intervention, but exactly the way I wanted it to be served,” Zacharias said. “That’s a possibility I would have never imagined.”

CloudChef — which has received funding from celebrity chefs including Tom Colicchio and Roy Yamaguchi, as well as tech investors Anand Rajaraman, Claire Hughes Johnson and Shailesh Rao — underlines the growing use of AI technology in food production. Nala Robotics in Illinois developed tools to run fully-automated restaurants, including the Pizzaiola, a voice-controlled pizza maker. Firmenich , the Swiss fragrance and flavor company, uses an AI-powered robot to develop formulas for food ingredients to help chefs aiming for a specific taste.

Abraham saw limitations with robotics-based cooking which “didn’t really capture what the chef’s intuition was.” There is an “overarching lack of culinary intelligence being codified,” which CloudChef’s technology hopes to address.

The startup’s software is based on the AI technology popularized by the wildly successful ChatGPT, which uses sophisticated advanced algorithms that process massive amounts of data to create new content, including art works and literary pieces.

To recreate a recipe, the CloudChef kitchen, which uses a web of thermal sensors and cameras, doesn’t just record the basic instructions of a recipe — “simmer for five minutes” — that one would find in a cookbook or a YouTube video. More importantly, the software also documents other aspects of the cooking process itself, like the way the chef stirs the pot or prepares a specific ingredient.

“The idea isn’t to cook it for the exact same amount of time every single time because that is unnatural — that’s not how chefs function — but to cook it to the same amount of thickness or consistency every single day,” Abraham said.

The technology also takes into account an important point about cooking, especially in Asia, he said. “You use a lot of the intuition of the chef and it’s not scientifically broken down.”

For example, the software documents the “golden brown” quality of onions required by a chef. “Chefs like Thomas wouldn’t cook onions for the same amount of time every day, but they will cook it with the same amount of brownness every single time,” Abraham said. “We’ll be able to codify this intent.”

The information is then used to run an online food delivery service where customers can order professional-chef-style dishes.

The Palo Alto kitchen was an Amazon-like operation with monitors and shelves filled with condiments and ingredients in barcoded containers. CloudChef employees prepare the meals by following instructions on monitors and on smartphones. They aren’t actually cooks, Abraham said, noting that in their India operations “there are people who’ve never stepped foot in a kitchen” but prepare the meals which are “stitched together using software.”

Abraham and his co-founder Mohit Shah, who is the company’s chief technology officer, came up with the idea for CloudChef because they grew frustrated with the quality of Indian food available in the Bay Area.

But when they traveled to Bombay to pitch the idea of an AI-enabled technology for chef-style cooking to Zacharias, the chef was unimpressed. “Call me when you’ve figured it out,” he told them. That changed two years later after a demo at the new company’s Bombay test kitchen. Zacharias has signed to become one of CloudChef’s creator partners, which now includes chef Srijith Girija Gopinath, co-founder of Ettan restaurant in Palo Alto and the world-famous Moti Mahal restaurant in India.

Abraham said CloudChef hopes eventually to offer recipes and cuisines from other cities and countries. The startup hopes to deploy the technology for other food-related business ventures, including offering to retrofit existing kitchens with its software and licensing it to other food industry companies. With the growth of smart kitchen appliances, Abraham sees the company offering its software to “affluent households in the West.”

The startup created a bit of a Bay Area stir when Zacharias, who has around 129,000 followers on Instagram , agreed to have a meetup with some of his admirers. Hundreds came with dishes that they wanted him to try. Abraham said three of the dishes were so good, they’re going to be added to the CloudChef platform.

“We liked it,” Abraham said. “It took us back to India.”

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

Catching an essay written with AI … with help from AI

How can you tell if a college essay or cover letter was written by AI? Well, use AI of course. San Francisco AI company OpenAI announced Tuesday it is rolling out a new tool that can detect AI-written texts, including those created by its hit AI chatbot ChatGPT. The tool, called a “classifier,” can “distinguish between text written by a human and text written by AIs from a variety of...
marktechpost.com

Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence AI: The Significance of Prompt Engineering for Progress and Innovation

ChatGPT has been the talk of the town since the day it has released. Over a million users are already using the revolutionary chatbot for interaction. For the unaware, ChatGPT is a large language model (LLM) trained by OpenAI to respond to different questions and generate information on an extensive range of topics. It can translate multiple languages, generate unique and creative user-specific content, summarize long text paragraphs, etc. LLMs are trained on huge volumes of textual data and produce meaningful text like humans. It even holds the capability of generating software codes. One of the key advantages of large language models is that they can quickly produce good-quality text conveniently and at scale.
OK! Magazine

Fitness Model Livv Fitt Signs As New Tech Company CTO

Infamous influencer and fitness guru Livv Fitt now takes on a new challenge as a certified talent officer. In her new role, Livv is in charge of ensuring that the recruits in the business are able to generate income using their talents. Livv tells us that she is excited to take on the role of CTO at a currently undisclosed company, and she promises to dedicate her time and skills to helping new creators to the best of her ability.Livv Fitt has achieved much as a personal fitness trainer, model, and influencer. She is a certified personal trainer at NASM,...
techxplore.com

Pilot study shows how zero waste in food supply chain could be achieved through smart IoT technology

The REAMIT project (Improving Resource Efficiency of Agribusiness supply chains by Minimizing waste using big data and IoT sensors) aims to save 1.8Mt of food waste or €3B per year in North-West Europe and prevent 5.5Mt/yr of CO2 emissions. It involves a consortium of food and technology organizations and universities, including Nottingham Tent University (NTU).
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Perseverance Drives Chris Gaither to Become the Fourth Black Master Sommelier in the World

When Chris Gaither enrolled in Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia, the original plan was to become an educator. Gaither openly embraced this idea and even went as far as to teach in a classroom. Though spending weekdays with youth who mistook him as a peer was rewarding, ultimately, he knew this career wouldn't fill his cup in the long term. Instead, the part-time restaurant gigs that Gaither initially took on to afford tuition would offer the experiences to open his mind and palate to a new world. Unbeknownst to Gaither, this newfound curiosity for the hospitality grind would lead the...
ATLANTA, GA
drugstorenews.com

H-E-B, Costco best navigate pandemic grocery market upheaval, bumping Amazon from top

H-E-B, Costco and Amazon are the three retailers with customer value propositions best built for long-term success, according to Dunnhumby’s 6th annual Retailer Preference Index for U.S. Grocery. H-E-B, Costco, and Amazon are the three retailers with customer value propositions best built for long-term success, according to Dunnhumby’s 6th...
TechCrunch

Samooha launches with tech that lets companies securely share data

So, you might be wondering, what exactly does Samooha do? In brief, the platform lets businesses securely share, collaborate on and gain insights from their and their partners’ data, regardless of the underlying cloud and data stack. It’s not a new concept. “Data clean rooms” have been around for...
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Francisco Examiner, founded in 1863 as the Democratic Press, examines politics, crime, sports and culture in The City with a focus on solutions-based journalism.

 https://www.sfexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy