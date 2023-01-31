Southwest, American add flights for Super Bowl

Arizona is in high demand this month, and it’s getting a few extra plane trips to help.

Parties and events span across the Valley — from a Cardi B show at Gila River Resorts & Casinos Wild Horse Pass to performances by Rick Ross and Drake.

Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles fans alike will no doubt partake in those events.

Now, it may be more convenient for those fans to get here.

On Jan. 29, Southwest announced it added flights to help football fans get to and from Super Bowl 57.

The Valley is hosting big events of late that includes the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, the Waste Management Phoenix Open and this year’s Super Bowl.

The big game is set for Sunday, Feb. 12.

Southwest added the flights before the Super Bowl on Feb. 9 and additional flights Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, the two days following the big game, the airline announced.

Travelers can book nonstop flights from Philadelphia to Phoenix and Kansas City to Phoenix, the company announced.

On Feb. 9., two nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries have been added from Philadelphia to Phoenix, for instance.

The same day, two additional nonstop flights — with up to six nonstop options have been added from Kansas City to Phoenix.

“We added flights to support travel demand from fans and others who are traveling to and from Phoenix for the big game,” said Dan Landson, a Southwest spokesman.

Other flights include:

Monday, Feb. 13., Southwest will offer the following service:

• From Phoenix to Philadelphia: two nonstop flights and 10 different itineraries.

• From Phoenix to Kansas City: two additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to six nonstop options.

On Tuesday, Feb. 14., Southwest will offer the following service:

• From Phoenix to Kansas City: two additional nonstop flights, for a total of up to six nonstop options.

• From Phoenix to Philadelphia: one nonstop flight and 10 different itineraries.

At American Airlines, 10 additional flights between Phoenix and Kansas City ahead of the upcoming sporting events.

"American will operate 122 flights between Philadelphia and Kansas City, (during a six-day period) providing the most direct options for sports fans to cheer on their favorite team (or golfer) in person," said Derek Walls, an American spokesman.

For more information, visit southwest.com and aa.com.