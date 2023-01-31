JACKSON, Wyo. — Feb. 3 is National Missing Persons Day which aims to raise awareness for missing person cases that remain unsolved. In Wyoming, there are currently 85 missing person cases listed on the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation website dedicated to all the active missing person cases in the state. The cases date as far back as 1974 to as recent as Jan. 23.

TETON COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO