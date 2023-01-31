ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

 5 days ago
Click2Houston.com

2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Congressman Al Green secures $1M in federal funding for Legacy Community Health Clinic to upgrade tech equipment

HOUSTON – Congressman Al Green announced that he has secured $1 million in Federal Funding for Legacy Community Health Clinic to help upgrade its electronic medical records software. The upgraded tech equipment will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling, according to...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
STAFFORD, TX
defendernetwork.com

Noel Collier Group offers FREE seminar for home buyers

The Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, a leading Houston real estate agency, is hosting their Annual FREE Home Buyer Seminar on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11am-1pm at 1220 Augusta Drive, in Houston, to help renters and prospective home buyers understand and navigate through the homebuying process and the Houston market!
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Fire Dept. donates $230K of firefighter equipment to sister city Tampico, Mexico

HOUSTON – Over $200,000 worth of firefighter equipment will be donated to the city of Tampico, Mexico by the City of Houston and Houston Fire Department on Friday. HFD Chief Sam Pena, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and dignitaries of the City of Tampico were on-site at the Val Jahnke Training Facility to announce the donation of fire gear to the City of Tampico.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Houston business owner helps families with light bills

HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
HOUSTON, TX
thekatynews.com

Harris County Attorney Menefee Opens Applications for 2nd High School Summer Legal Academy

The office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee is now accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Legal Academy (SLA), a two-week educational readiness program for high school students to learn more about what it takes to become an attorney. The inaugural program launched in the summer of 2022, yielding more than 250 applications. The 2022 class of 21 students came from 21 different high schools in six local school districts (including HISD, Alief ISD, Klein ISD, and more).
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries

The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Why could it cost you the next time you email your doctor?

HOUSTON — The next time you send an email to your doctor it could cost you a fee. According to the New York Times, more hospitals and medical practices are charging for your doctor to respond to an email, including Houston Methodist. Not all emails will cost you. Things like prescription refills, appointment scheduling, and follow-up questions are all OK.
HOUSTON, TX

