BakerRipley accepting applications for 2023 Utilities Assistance Program to help pay for electric, water and gas bills. What you should know

Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
Click2Houston.com
2 Houston universities receive combined $2M grant to help students experiencing financial hardships from US Dept. of Education
HOUSTON – Two Houston-area universities receive a major grant from the U.S. Department of Education to help students with basic needs hardships. Financial assistance will be expanded to students who are experiencing food, transportation, medical and other hardships through their Basic Needs Program. This measure will help ensure the...
Harris County commissioners authorize 10% toll road rate reduction, free EZ tag program
On Jan. 31, Harris County commissioners approved a Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will save drivers 10% on toll roads. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) A Harris County Toll Road Authority program that will reduce the cost of tolls by 10% was approved unanimously by Harris County commissioners Jan. 31.
City of Pearland sees decline in new residential construction, blames construction costs
Pearland saw a sharp decrease in residential permits issued for single-family homes year over year. (Courtesy Canva) A report from the city of Pearland shows a decrease in permits for single-family homes in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23. The quarterly report, which encompasses Oct. 1-Dec. 31, 2022, states...
Click2Houston.com
Congressman Al Green secures $1M in federal funding for Legacy Community Health Clinic to upgrade tech equipment
HOUSTON – Congressman Al Green announced that he has secured $1 million in Federal Funding for Legacy Community Health Clinic to help upgrade its electronic medical records software. The upgraded tech equipment will allow patients to have improved access to their personal health information, including appointment scheduling, according to...
coveringkaty.com
Fulshear, Stafford residents among nine charged in opioid distribution case
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - Nine people, including Fulshear and Stafford residents, were arrested this week for alleged involvement in illegally distributing 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
Click2Houston.com
Fire inside employee laundry room prompts ground stop at Bush Airport’s Terminal C, officials say
A ground stop was issued at Bush Airport due to a reported fire inside an employee laundry room within Terminal C, officials said. According to Flight Aware, the ground stop was issued shortly before 7 a.m. and it was since lifted at 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with Houston Fire Department quickly...
Here's how residents of Harris, Brazoria, Galveston counties can get help with utility bills
HOUSTON — Several Houston-area residents could be eligible for assistance with their utility bills. BakerRipley is now accepting applications for its Utilities Assistance Program which has funds that total $15.2 million. The organization said the funds will help residents pay their electric, water and gas bills. How to qualify.
Click2Houston.com
Headless goats, chickens, and a pigeon found on Galveston beach believed to be part of Santeria animal sacrifice ceremony
GALVESTON, Texas – Beachgoers in Galveston reportedly came across a ‘macabre’ scene on Sunday morning. According to Galveston Animal Control Officials, officers were called to the beach near 56th Street at around 6:30 a.m. after someone reported finding headless carcasses of goats, chickens, and a pigeon. Lt....
defendernetwork.com
Noel Collier Group offers FREE seminar for home buyers
The Noel Collier Group Powered by Keller Williams Professionals, a leading Houston real estate agency, is hosting their Annual FREE Home Buyer Seminar on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11am-1pm at 1220 Augusta Drive, in Houston, to help renters and prospective home buyers understand and navigate through the homebuying process and the Houston market!
fox26houston.com
Cyber-attack results in more than $800K stolen from Houston business, lawsuit filed
HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed after online hackers used fake business emails to steal more than $800,000 from a Houston company. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Texas, authorities seized a total of $834,157 held in a Houston bank account. Online hackers reportedly...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Fire Dept. donates $230K of firefighter equipment to sister city Tampico, Mexico
HOUSTON – Over $200,000 worth of firefighter equipment will be donated to the city of Tampico, Mexico by the City of Houston and Houston Fire Department on Friday. HFD Chief Sam Pena, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and dignitaries of the City of Tampico were on-site at the Val Jahnke Training Facility to announce the donation of fire gear to the City of Tampico.
Houston business owner helps families with light bills
HOUSTON — The word "lit" may not be as popular as it used to be, but one Houston business owner is keeping it in his vocabulary. Steven Rogers, a Black business owner in the Houston area, visited North Forest High School Thursday and announced he would be paying the light bills for families of students who attend the high school.
Click2Houston.com
‘K9 Mattress Mack’: Precinct 4′s newest officer named after community philanthropist
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Mark Herman’s Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has announced a new member of its squad, and the name is all too familiar for Houstonians. The newest member is a K9 officer named after popular businessman, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale. K9 officer ‘Mattress...
Sugar Land begins $3.3M trail, pedestrian project in First Colony area
From left, City Council members Stewart Jacobson and Carol McCutcheon, Mayor Joe Zimmerman, and City Council members Susanne Whatley and Naushad Kermally pose for a groundbreaking event for the First Colony Trail project. (Courtesy City of Sugar Land) The city of Sugar Land broke ground Jan. 31 on a $3.3...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Attorney Menefee Opens Applications for 2nd High School Summer Legal Academy
The office of Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee is now accepting applications for the 2023 Summer Legal Academy (SLA), a two-week educational readiness program for high school students to learn more about what it takes to become an attorney. The inaugural program launched in the summer of 2022, yielding more than 250 applications. The 2022 class of 21 students came from 21 different high schools in six local school districts (including HISD, Alief ISD, Klein ISD, and more).
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
fox26houston.com
Thieves targeting Houston Public Libraries
The latest victim of crime in the Houston area just happens to be public libraries. Various Houston Public Libraries locations have been targeted by thieves stealing cash and causing tens of thousands of dollars in damages. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports on just how bad the problem is.
Why could it cost you the next time you email your doctor?
HOUSTON — The next time you send an email to your doctor it could cost you a fee. According to the New York Times, more hospitals and medical practices are charging for your doctor to respond to an email, including Houston Methodist. Not all emails will cost you. Things like prescription refills, appointment scheduling, and follow-up questions are all OK.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s starting to mess me up’: Woman says rats, mold have taken over her north Houston apartment and management won’t help
HOUSTON – Residents who live at the Cranbrook Forest Apartments say they are fed up with rats, mold, and faulty appliances. The complex is located on Ella Boulevard in north Houston. Tenants say they submit work orders to management, but their problems are never resolved. Ms. Rozell has lived...
