HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO