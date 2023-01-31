Read full article on original website
Related
2023 has barely started and Amazon, Salesforce, and Vimeo have already announced over 25,000 job cuts
The rash of layoffs come after tech companies hired aggressively during the pandemic. But fears of a recession in 2023 have put the brakes on growth.
Amazon employees will be left in limbo for 2 weeks while they wait to find out if they're among the 18,000 staff being laid off
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff that the company planned to inform impacted employees starting from January 18.
I coach workers at Amazon and Google through layoffs. Here's what I tell those who've been let go and those left behind.
Alisa Cohen says laid-off Gen Z and Gen X tech workers alike want jobs that align with their values, and they're taking their time to find them.
Amazon's Jeff Bezos Paid $3B With The Hope He'll Live Longer — Here's The Problem
Rejuvenation is no longer just for the human face but possibly the human race, according to a small biotech company that claims it has developed technology that extends the lifespan of mice by 7%. Although the breakthrough hasn’t been peer-reviewed, San Diego-based Rejuvenate Bio claims it has been successful in...
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
9to5Mac
Apple layoffs have been avoided for three reasons, as other tech giants let staff go
While other tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Meta have been downsizing their workforce, there’s so far been no sign of Apple layoffs. A new report today suggests there may be three reasons for this. First, it argues, Apple has been more cautious than other tech companies when it...
Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name
Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife...
The walls are closing in on corporate employees as CEOs at Disney and Starbucks demand that workers start returning to the office
The latest missives from high-profile CEOs could point to a major new development in the return-to-office wars.
How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers
The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
NBC Chicago
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Autoblog
Tech giants have cut tens of thousands of jobs. Automakers are ready to hire them
Tens of thousands of tech workers have been laid off in the first month of the year, but the financial woes of tech giants like Google, Amazon, Microsoft and others haven't made their way to the auto industry. Mainstays like Ford and GM have yet to announce anything close to...
Cathie Wood says that robots could outnumber humans as Amazon workers within 7 years
ARK Invest's Cathie Wood sees robots and other technologies being used across the manufacturing industry to drive costs down.
Bay Area tech layoff tracker: Which companies have ordered staff cuts in 2023?
(KRON) — The tech wave brought on by the pandemic continues to ebb as more Bay Area-based companies order layoffs. Countless companies across the U.S. have ordered layoffs including high-profile tech companies such as Twitter, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon. With the first month of 2023 behind us, companies continue to announce staffing cuts in and […]
retailleader.com
CBD retailer Cresco Labs’ Sunnyside stores use design to enhance brand identity, wellness
What does this mean: CBD product retailers are leaders in the health and wellness space for consumers. With the category expected to hit $4.4 billion in sales in 2023, their innovative approach to physical retail — with their product-first attitude — should serve as inspiration for other consumable categories.
Tech layoffs continue as IBM, SAP announce massive cuts
Tech sector layoffs continue, as SAP announced they plan to cut about 3,000 employees on Thursday, a day after IBM announced they will lay off nearly 3,900 workers.
Bay Area tech company Workday laying off hundreds of employees
The company didn't blame overhiring during the pandemic.
Amazon has been trying to break into healthcare for years. Here's a look at everything it's done.
Amazon has taken big swings to upend healthcare, from buying One Medical to launching RxPass, a prescription-drug service for Prime members.
TechCrunch
Rebar robotics firm Toggle adds another $3M to its fundraising tally
This is certainly a theme of late — as other categories of robotics have struggled to raise, those operating in construction appear relatively unimpacted. New York-based Toggle this morning announced that it has added another $3 million to its coffers as part of a “Series A Extension.” The initial $8 million Series A was announced back in 2021. Japanese firm Tokyu Construction is a first-time investor in the startup, whose total raise is currently at $15 million.
NBC New York
ChatGPT Has Made AI the Hot New Thing in Silicon Valley, and Investors Are Suddenly Very Interested
In just a couple of months, the question-and-answer chatbot ChatGPT has become so popular that it's not unusual for users to see a message saying it's at capacity and can't handle any more queries. According to UBS, ChatGPT was averaging about 13 million visitors per day by the end of January.
Amazon ended 2022 on a high note as it sheds thousands of employees
Amazon announced its Q4 2022 financial earnings, beating expectations and putting a fairly positive spin on a challenging economic period.
Comments / 0