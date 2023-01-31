ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How and Why Amazon Cut 18,000 Workers

The pink slips have begun flying at Amazon, as the tech and e-commerce giant let loose with its latest round of layoffs, according to a memo to employees on Wednesday, in a decision that sweeps upward of 18,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Costa Rica out the door. Aimed at reducing costs and trimming headcount, the job cuts target its Stores division, which covers both physical and e-commerce workers, as well as human resources.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereA Look Inside...
Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
Rebar robotics firm Toggle adds another $3M to its fundraising tally

This is certainly a theme of late — as other categories of robotics have struggled to raise, those operating in construction appear relatively unimpacted. New York-based Toggle this morning announced that it has added another $3 million to its coffers as part of a “Series A Extension.” The initial $8 million Series A was announced back in 2021. Japanese firm Tokyu Construction is a first-time investor in the startup, whose total raise is currently at $15 million.

