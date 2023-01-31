ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

wkzo.com

Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing project in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – More affordable housing is coming to Kalamazoo. Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, a crowd of about 150 local officials, builders and community members turned out Friday afternoon for the groundbreaking of Zone 32 on Frank Street. Developer Jamari Bogen says he hopes it will...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents

KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?

Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Chinese New Year celebrations taking place this weekend in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A celebration of the Chinese New Year will take place in Kalamazoo this weekend. The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy is teaming up with the Western Michigan University Asian Initiative Saturday, February 4 to host the Lantern Festival Gala at Chenery Auditorium, then Sunday, February 5 they’re hosting another Lantern Festival celebration at the Portage Zhang Senior Center.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
BRISTOL, IN
The Grand Rapids Press

Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle

A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

