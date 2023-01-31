Read full article on original website
wkzo.com
Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing project in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – More affordable housing is coming to Kalamazoo. Despite the bitterly cold temperatures, a crowd of about 150 local officials, builders and community members turned out Friday afternoon for the groundbreaking of Zone 32 on Frank Street. Developer Jamari Bogen says he hopes it will...
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo RESA to hold open house for students and parents
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County middle and high school students and their families are invited to take a look at some of the many free career, college, and arts opportunities through Kalamazoo RESA Career and Technical Education, Education for the Arts, and Early/Middle College programming at the KRESA High School Classes Open House on Tuesday, February 7 at the Air Zoo.
wkzo.com
Kalamazoo Humane Society receives $200,000 grant to provide basic veterinary care
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Officials at the Kalamazoo Humane Society say their organization has received a $200,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. Aaron Winter, executive director at KHS, said that the grant will assist in helping those who need basic veterinary care. Winter also said that it will allow...
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
wkzo.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
Fox17
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
wkzo.com
No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in Michigan
It comes as no surprise that Michigan is home to some seriously amazing restaurants. From old-school Italian joints to Asian buffets, there’s an eatery in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
Man renovating Grand Rapids home finds 140-year-old artifacts in the walls
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan man uncovered a slice of history last week. While renovating a century old home in Grand Rapids, several artifacts dating back to the 1800s were found inside. "The duplex was built in 1860," says Brian Feenstra, who bought the property on the...
Up to 5 inches of snow possible for West Michigan, wind chills dropping to 15 below
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The switch is flipping on the winter snowmaking machine again, this time targeting Lakeshore areas in West Michigan. Up to 5 inches of snow could fall between later today and Friday in some areas from Ludington stretching south to South Haven, according to the National Weather Service.
wkzo.com
Chinese New Year celebrations taking place this weekend in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A celebration of the Chinese New Year will take place in Kalamazoo this weekend. The Kalamazoo Chinese Academy is teaming up with the Western Michigan University Asian Initiative Saturday, February 4 to host the Lantern Festival Gala at Chenery Auditorium, then Sunday, February 5 they’re hosting another Lantern Festival celebration at the Portage Zhang Senior Center.
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
Police find 27-year-old Benton Harbor man dead in vehicle
A woman’s screams alerted law enforcement to a 27-year-old Benton Harbor man found dead in a car Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were patrolling the area of 384 Marshall in Benton Harbor when they went to investigate the cause behind a woman screaming. Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Denell Newson dead in a car.
One injured following shooting near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo County Deputies say they're investigating a shooting that send one person to the hospital.
MI man charged for illegal deer hunting said he's 'not the most ethical hunter'
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said a Kalamazoo man is facing several charges related to illegal deer hunting.
