ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
Michigan Daily

Stop ignoring homeless people on State Street

This article is part of a special collaboration between Michigan in Color and Groundcover News. Read the rest of the joint issue here. If you ever find yourself at the University of Michigan, chances are you’ll take a trip down State Street. During the early evening hours after the last classes for the day have ended, State Street comes alive. Many of the local campus eateries, shopping and living complexes are centrally located there. Although it is a hub for college students and located in the heart of one of the country’s best college towns, Ann Arbor is still a city where individuals and families with no association with the University reside.
ANN ARBOR, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Body recovered from Michigan dam

RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities recovered the body of a man found stuck in a dam. The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 59-year-old Tony Bigelow. His body was lodged in the intake port of a dam in Richfield Township. He was found more than 20 feet below the grate on top of the dam.
RICHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
MetroTimes

This Flint mansion is on sale for $495K — let’s take a tour

One thing Michigan does well is historic homes, like this Tudor-style Flint home. The estate located at 1301 Woodlawn Park Dr. features six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and also features an Italian marble fireplace and Italian quarry tile in the sun room. The home was built in 1929 by William...
FLINT, MI
mycitymag.com

Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5

Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
BAY CITY, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Ann Arbor police share update after missing teenager found dead

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police have said that there is no threat to the community in an update following the death of a missing teenager at Pioneer High School. Adriana Davidson,15, was last seen on Friday, Jan. 27, at the high school. The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office began...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy