Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs Have a Secret Weapon

In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their weeklong journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP Quarterback, its future Hall of Fame Head Coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Has Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Ended The Malik Willis Debate For Good After Just 1 Season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback draft class was touted as the worst group in years and maybe the worst group of the 21st century. The Steelers did a masterful job of disguising their intent to pick the former Pitt Panther and were tied closely to Malik Willis from the moment he started climbing draft charts after an amazing pro day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings

It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

What Packers Positons are Already Settled?

Every offseason, countless articles are written and podcasts are recorded about the Packers positions of need. This year everyone seems to come down to defensive tackle, tight end, and safety. Not much is written or discussed about what positions the Packers have the least need in. Which spots are set? What position would be most surprising for the first-round pick?
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”

The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator

The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen

It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."
Yardbarker

NFL Free Agency: 2 wide receivers the Cowboys should consider signing

After having one of the best-receiving corps in the league two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys went from terrorizing opposing defenses to having opposing teams dare the Boys to beat them beyond Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb. When Lamb wasn't open, there was no other receiver that was able to step...
GEORGIA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Cam Heyward Powers AFC to ‘Move the Chains’ Win at Pro Bowl Games

LAS VEGAS – Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward showed his strength as part of the winning team in the Move the Chains event at the Pro Bowl Games. The Steelers defensive lineman and his AFC teammates ripped weights from a bar and then literally pulled chains 30 yards past the line in a quicker time than the NFC. But that is nothing surprising given Heyward’s strength that he shows day in and day out for the Steelers.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Steelers Must Draft The Best Player Available At 2 Key Positions With Their First 2 Picks

The Pittsburgh Steelers draft scouting is well underway as Head Coach Mike Tomlin and others in the Steelers' front office are among those at the Shine Bowl and Senior Bowl. The Steelers, for the first time in quite some time, will have two picks within the top 32 selections in this year's upcoming NFL Draft. With so many needs on both sides of the ball, they must hit on all three picks in the first two rounds this spring, especially the first two.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward

There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
PITTSBURGH, PA

