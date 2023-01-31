Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Analyst believes Steelers should sign former first-round DT in free agency
The Steelers defensive line is aging. CBS Sports believes Pittsburgh should sign Washington's 2018 first-round pick in free agency. If DT Daron Payne does hit the open market as he's expected to, the Steelers should prioritize signing him above anyone else, according to Jordan Dajani. "It's difficult to stand out...
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs Have a Secret Weapon
In the aftermath of a wild ending to the AFC Championship game, the Kansas City Chiefs begin their weeklong journey, which they believe, will culminate in the franchise’s third Lombardi Trophy. To make that happen, Super Bowl LVII is a business trip and one that would enshrine the legacy of its MVP Quarterback, its future Hall of Fame Head Coach, and one of its heavenly angels.
Yardbarker
Has Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett Ended The Malik Willis Debate For Good After Just 1 Season?
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kenny Pickett with the 20th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The quarterback draft class was touted as the worst group in years and maybe the worst group of the 21st century. The Steelers did a masterful job of disguising their intent to pick the former Pitt Panther and were tied closely to Malik Willis from the moment he started climbing draft charts after an amazing pro day.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Yardbarker
Steelers Made Horrific Mistake After Loving Brock Purdy During 2022 Pre-Draft Meetings
It was an interesting year for backup quarterbacks in the NFL (including for the Pittsburgh Steelers), but particularly for the San Francisco 49ers. Their season came to a screeching halt, as Josh Johnson became their fourth string starting quarterback due to injury. The original starting QB Trey Lance was sidelined early in the season, but 49ers fans found comfort in the fact that they had a familiar face Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the signal-caller. Fans' worst fear came true when Garoppolo suffered a season-ending injury Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins. The fate of the 49ers season now depended on the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, Brock Purdy.
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Yardbarker
Steelers' TJ Watt Detailed The Definitive Moment That He Absolutely Knew Kenny Pickett Was "The Guy"
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker, TJ Watt recently appeared on the CBS podcast, Maggie and Perloff. While on the show, he was asked by the hosts, Maggie Gray and Andrew Perloff, about playing last season with rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. Steelers' Watt On The Aha Pickett Moment. The Steelers made a...
Yardbarker
What Packers Positons are Already Settled?
Every offseason, countless articles are written and podcasts are recorded about the Packers positions of need. This year everyone seems to come down to defensive tackle, tight end, and safety. Not much is written or discussed about what positions the Packers have the least need in. Which spots are set? What position would be most surprising for the first-round pick?
Yardbarker
Steelers' TJ Watt Cannot Be Bothered With Obnoxious Comments From NFL LT Taylor Lewan
The Pittsburgh Steelers seem likely to be in the hunt for a strong offensive tackle. They need to ensure they protect their young quarterback, Kenny Pickett. One name that has come up quite a bit in free agency is Taylor Lewan. Lewan is entering his 10th season in the league...
Yardbarker
Ineptitude Of The Steelers Recent Draft Classes Absolutely Prove Something; Mike Tomlin Might Be Getting A Bad Rap From Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers have not won a playoff game since 2016 when they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 18-16. Todd Haley was the offensive coordinator and the Steelers' high powered Killer B’s produced six Chris Boswell field goals and a playoff record 170 yards rushing for Le’Veon Bell.
Yardbarker
Former Packers LB Sam Barrington Says Aaron Rodgers “Will Be Raider In 2023”
The rumor mill has been hot with the NFL Pro Bowl in town as the Las Vegas Raiders continue to remain in the headlines. With Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers away playing golf in Pebble Beach, No. 12 can’t escape the hearsay. We also had Josh Jacobs’ comment that he’d be all in for the Raiders going after Rodgers. However, a source close to the situation has made it known that Rodgers will be wearing the Silver and Black next season.
Yardbarker
Report: Lamar Jackson, Ravens could have ‘standoff’ over one decision
There are two types of franchise tags that the Baltimore Ravens can use on Lamar Jackson this offseason, and the star quarterback may not be happy with the one the team chooses. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Friday that most executives around the NFL expect the Ravens to use the...
Josh Jacobs has shocking update on extension talks with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have some huge question marks heading into what should be an eventful, if not franchise-altering, offseason. Vegas may be preoccupied with its unresolved quarterback issue, but another matter needing attention surrounds the future of running back Josh Jacobs. On Saturday, Jacobs spoke with SiriusXM NFL Radio and revealed that contract negotiations have yet to begin with the Raiders, adding, "We ain't talked yet, so I don't know."
Yardbarker
Alabama reportedly lands new defensive coordinator
The Alabama Crimson Tide have finished up their major staff overhaul by settling on a new defensive coordinator. Kevin Steele, a former defensive coordinator for LSU and Auburn, has accepted the Alabama defensive coordinator job, according to Chris Low of ESPN. Steele also previously served as Alabama defensive coordinator in 2007.
Yardbarker
Bills GM mentions another criticism of QB Josh Allen
It turns out Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has at least two specific criticisms of star quarterback Josh Allen this offseason. "Probably had some where he was careless with the ball. That happens, though," Beane explained during an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, as shared by Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. "We know who Josh is and he always believes there’s a play to be made and a lot of time he makes them. We always try to remind ourselves that you can’t get onto him because look at home many times he does make a play. This year more than others he did have some red zone turnovers, we have to look at why that happened."
Yardbarker
NFL Free Agency: 2 wide receivers the Cowboys should consider signing
After having one of the best-receiving corps in the league two seasons ago, the Dallas Cowboys went from terrorizing opposing defenses to having opposing teams dare the Boys to beat them beyond Wide Receiver CeeDee Lamb. When Lamb wasn't open, there was no other receiver that was able to step...
Yardbarker
Watch: Cam Heyward Powers AFC to ‘Move the Chains’ Win at Pro Bowl Games
LAS VEGAS – Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward showed his strength as part of the winning team in the Move the Chains event at the Pro Bowl Games. The Steelers defensive lineman and his AFC teammates ripped weights from a bar and then literally pulled chains 30 yards past the line in a quicker time than the NFC. But that is nothing surprising given Heyward’s strength that he shows day in and day out for the Steelers.
Yardbarker
The Steelers Must Draft The Best Player Available At 2 Key Positions With Their First 2 Picks
The Pittsburgh Steelers draft scouting is well underway as Head Coach Mike Tomlin and others in the Steelers' front office are among those at the Shine Bowl and Senior Bowl. The Steelers, for the first time in quite some time, will have two picks within the top 32 selections in this year's upcoming NFL Draft. With so many needs on both sides of the ball, they must hit on all three picks in the first two rounds this spring, especially the first two.
Yardbarker
Steelers Hater Bart Scott Detailed He Needed 5 Years Of Therapy To Avoid Punching Legend Hines Ward
There is no love lost between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens teams early on in the 21st century. The two franchises consistently battled for AFC Division Championships and in the playoffs. While it is now considered more of a respectful rivalry, it took some players a little bit longer to get over the smash mouth football and trash talking that happened for many years.
