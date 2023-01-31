Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Person stranded in below-zero Wisconsin temps after wheelchair malfunctions, caller notifies Police
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in central Wisconsin helped to rescue a person who was stranded on a sidewalk in below-zero temperatures after their wheelchair was malfunctioning. In a video provided by the Wausau Police Department, officers can be seen loading the motorized wheelchair into the back of an...
spmetrowire.com
Plover’s new fire engine ready to serve
Plover’s new fire engine is now in service. The latest addition to their fleet, Engine 1, was ordered in 2020 but arrived late due to COVID-related shipping delays, according to Fire Chief Mark Deaver. Plover took receipt of its new Rosenbauer fire engine about two months ago, and since...
Home badly damaged in Athens fire
A home in Athens was badly damaged by fire Tuesday, while crews were forced to battle the blaze in bitterly cold temperatures. The first call was transmitted at about 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 31, summoning firefighters to the 900 block of Plisch Street. Witnesses reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the manufactured home and windows were heard breaking as the fire spread.
JUST IN: Second snowmobile crash reported Thursday with 2 injured
A helicopter was paged Thursday to the scene of a snowmobile crash, the second in a 90-minute span in Vilas County. Initial scanner reports suggest two people were injured in the head-on crash, with two sleds involved. The crash was reported at about noon on Thursday near Snipe Lake in St. Germain. Two people were reported unconscious at the scene with CPR in progress as rescue crews arrived. A landing zone was being established as of 12:13 p.m. with a medical helicopter en route.
houston-today.com
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion
The body of a man was found on a rural Abbotsford property early Friday morning (Feb. 3) after police responded to reports of shots being fired during a home invasion of a drug lab. Sgt. Paul Walker, media relations officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said police were called...
WEAU-TV 13
Alma Center man arrested in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - An Alma Center, Wis. man is arrested in connection to a Jackson County drug investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 31, 2023, around 9:01 a.m., the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, searched an address on South Alma Center Road, in the Town of Alma, in Jackson County in regard to a drug investigation.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Not as cold this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A big improvement in temperatures since Friday, as readings were 20° to 25° higher. A cold front could spark flurries Sunday morning in the north, while snow showers are anticipated Monday night in the Northwoods, with a chance of rain showers in Central Wisconsin. We are monitoring a winter storm that might bring snow to parts of the area later in the week.
starjournalnow.com
Nine snowmobile fatalities so far in 2023
Two more deaths today bring to six the number of snowmobile fatalities in Vilas and Oneida counties since Thursday, Jan. 26, and nine statewide since Jan. 14. The Vilas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call just before noon today on Trail 70 in the town of Cloverland. The caller reported two snowmobiles collided. Both operators, a male age 78 and a male age 43, were pronounced dead at the scene. No further information is available at this time.
WSAW
Sewer rates to increase for Wausau residents in coming year.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Residents in Wausau will be paying more for their wastewater bills due to the city needing to fund new projects including new communications and equipment to upgrade the existing sewer treatment plant. “We’re looking on the sewer side at five percent in 2023 and a proposed...
WSAW
Renovation project will impact hours, donations at Good News Project
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Good News Project facility, at 1106 N Fifth Street is Wausau, is about to get an interior make-over. Renovations and construction will begin soon. That means changes to procedures during the first half of the year. Beginning Feb 6., GNP will be serving the public only on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. E-cycling will remain on Fridays only between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. These hours will remain in effect until construction is finished.
WSAW
Merrill man thanks Merrill Fire Department first responders who saved his life
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - A Merrill man is thanking the first responders who saved his life after an explosion last year. Joe Kohn is a service technician. He was working on a cooler compressor at the Marathon gas station when something caused a blast and sent him to the hospital.
WSAW
4 killed in 4 days in northern Wisconsin snowmobile crashes
(WSAW) - It’s been a deadly stretch of days on Wisconsin’s snowmobile trails. Four fatal crashes occurred between Thursday and Sunday. The first crash was reported on Thursday. A 59-year-old died when she rear-ended the lead snowmobile in a group. The crash happened near Phelps in Vilas County.
wearegreenbay.com
Police called to Wisconsin elementary school after reports of 10-year-old having stun gun
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin responded to a local elementary school after reports of a student possessing a stun gun. According to a release from the Wausau Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, a student at Thomas Jefferson Elementary notified a staff member that another student was in possession of a concerning device.
Wausau area births, Feb. 2
Justin and Laura Mork announce the birth of their daughter Jetta Jolene, born at 11:54 a.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Jetta weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. Kyle and Cassandra Ambroziak announce the birth of their son Axel Bradley, born at 3:56 p.m. Jan. 24, 2023. Axel weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
WSAW
Record participation for Wisconsin Rapids Special Olympics Polar Plunge
5th grader writes letter to Aaron Rodgers following injury that could stop her from going on Lambau fieldtrip. North Wood Blooms using ‘Sponsor a Stem’ campaign to provide random acts of kindness towards local health care workers. Clouds on Monday with snow showers north, rain/freezing rain showers or...
cwbradio.com
Senior Living Facility CEO Indicted in Wisconsin for Fraud
A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin returned...
spmetrowire.com
Plans for new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East
Stevens Point plan commissioners next week will consider the site plan for a new coffee shop on Hwy. 10 East. Nebraska-based Scooter’s Coffee plans to open a new location at 5707 Hwy. 10 East, currently an undeveloped lot of green space near U.S. Bank and Fazolli’s. Plans call...
wearegreenbay.com
Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers
PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
Wausau area obituaries January 30, 2023
Martha Napstad, age 92 of Wausau, passed away on January 26, 2023. Martha was born on March 12, 1930, in Milwaukee to Lloyd (Glenn) and Ellen Dunbar Walter. She graduated from Viola High School in 1948. She loved her years growing up in the rolling hills of southwestern Wisconsin with her three siblings.
