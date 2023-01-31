Hot 100 First-Timers: ThxSoMch Arrives With Viral Hit ‘Spit in My Face!’

Canadian singer-songwriter ThxSoMch charts a song on the Billboard Hot 100 (dated Feb. 4) for the first time, as his breakthrough track “Spit in My Face!” opens at No. 100.

The song, released independently Nov. 1, debuts almost entirely on the strength of streaming: 5.3 million official U.S. streams in the Jan. 20-26 tracking week, according to Luminate. It concurrently climbs 7-6 on Hot Alternative Songs and 10-9 on Hot Rock & Alternative Songs (both of which use the same streaming-, airplay- and sales-based methodology as the Hot 100).

TikTok has been a crucial factor in the song’s growing popularity, as a portion of the song has been used in more than 70,000 videos on the platform to date. (TikTok does not presently contribute directly to Billboard ’s charts.)

“You crush my heart and say it’s nothing,” ThxSoMuch sings in the brooding but tempo-driven “Spit in My Face!” “I bleed for you, but you never cared.”

ThxSoMch is brand new to Billboard ’s charts, as “Spit in My Face!” marks his first and, to date, sole chart entry. He also rises 23-21 for a new best on the Emerging Artists chart.

The track is also gaining support worldwide, as it pushes 123-121 on the Billboard Global 200 and 181-165 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart.