Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
4 Amazing Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Pregnant, postpartum prisoners could be released under proposed lawDavid HeitzColorado State
Parker police ticket snow-shoveling scofflawsNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Related
Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision
Todd Grantham, who interviewed with Nick Saban for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, has chosen to return to the NFL coaching ranks as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints, sources told Chris Low of ESPN. Grantham, 56, was one of Nick Saban’s top candidates for the Alabama football defensive coordinator position, which opened […] The post Nick Saban Alabama DC candidate makes surprising Saints decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract saga draws honest take from Roquan Smith
The Baltimore Ravens have a big Lamar Jackson problem on their hands. After failing to reach an extension with him last year, the team is now facing the very real possibility of losing their star quarterback. With the offseason almost starting, Baltimore now has to consider what constitutes a fair offer in their eyes. One of Lamar Jackson’s teammates, Roquan Smith, shared his thoughts on the star’s contract extension.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move
As Sean Payton takes over the Denver Broncos and organizes his coaching staff, one of the key members of the organization is poised to leave. According to reports, the Broncos are allowing defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero out of his contract to explore his other options amid several interests, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Evero […] The post Sean Payton loses Broncos DC candidate in surprising move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb helped lead the NFC to a win over the AFC in the Pro Bowl flag football game with a touchdown in the game’s final seconds. CeeDee Lamb for the NFC lead in the final seconds 🙌 💿 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/uxovamP537 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 5, 2023 Seattle Seahawks […] The post CeeDee Lamb helps NFC to walk-off win vs AFC in Pro Bowl flag football game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Knicks fans hilariously chant ‘Eagles suck’ vs Sixers ahead of Super Bowl 57
The New York Knicks picked up a win over the Philadelphia 76ers by the score of 108-97 on Sunday, and Knicks fans had some fun with a Super Bowl-related chant in the waning minutes while Tyrese Maxey was shooting free throws. Of course the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the...
Sean Payton, Broncos lose key coach but fans are rejoicing
“Nationally renowned, well-liked by players, Landow will pursue other opportunities. He also has his own personal training practice,” Klis shared in a tweet. Landow is a 27-year professional in the sports performance field; he took control of the Broncos’ strength and conditioning program in March of 2018. Reportedly,...
Cardinals narrow field for next head coach after making major decisions
The Arizona Cardinals have seemingly cut their list of candidates for the team’s head-coaching vacancy shorter after defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Bruan Callahan were told that they’re no longer part of the field, per Michael Silver of Bally Sports. “Cardinals DC Vance Joseph...
‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
Peyton Manning certainly likes what he has seen from Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in the past 2022 season. The Jaguars finished 2021 at the bottom of the AFC. One year later, however, they topped the AFC South with a 9-8 record and made it to the playoffs. Not only that but they also […] The post ‘Jacksonville is here’: Peyton Manning drops truth bomb on Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
8 Most significant Super Bowls in NFL history
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles are preparing to play Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona Sunday. It is the biggest event on the North American sports calendar every year, and there is no reason to think that this year’s event will fall short. The Super Bowl...
Davante Adams reveals Aaron Rodgers recruiting pitch at Pro Bowl games
With quarterback Derek Carr’s time with the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly nearing its official end, the big question for the franchise is which signal-caller will be the next one to lead it. That’s a no-brainer for Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams if you ask him, as he has long made known his desire to have […] The post Davante Adams reveals Aaron Rodgers recruiting pitch at Pro Bowl games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football’s 5-star QB reacts to new OC hire
There is perhaps no assistant coaching job that holds more significance than the offensive coordinator position at Alabama football. Nick Saban may get most of the glory as the head coach, but the Crimson Tide OC regularly draws eyes from other college football programs, NFL teams and potential recruits. Former...
3 bold predictions for Sean Payton in 1st year as Broncos head coach
After an incredibly underwhelming 2022 season, the Denver Broncos quickly parted ways with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos swung for the fences and made a blockbuster move for Sean Payton, who officially became the 20th head coach in franchise history. With the 2022 season being nothing short of...
Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl
Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey took things a bit too far when he clocked Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the Pro Bowl. With the Pro Bowl now being a flag football game, Hill had some words for Ramsey after the hit. Ramsey shouldered Hill to the ground as he was running into […] The post Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill blasts Jalen Ramsey after dirty hit in Pro Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders’ Davante Adams’ hilarious response to controversial Pro Bowl ending
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and the AFC fell to the NFC in controversial fashion at the Pro Bowls. Adams has responded to the controversy, questioning his Pro Bowl script in the process. The Pro Bowl’s new rules this season state that the quarterback has to thrown within the five-yard line. However, on […] The post Raiders’ Davante Adams’ hilarious response to controversial Pro Bowl ending appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Ramsey wildly trucks Tyreek Hill during Pro Bowl flag football game
The 2023 Pro Bowl flag football game got a bit more physical than expected after Los Angeles Rams star Jalen Ramsey leveled Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill with a vicious hit that was almost certainly outside of the rules. Despite the friendly nature of the flag football game, Ramsey delivered a stunning hit onto Hill during a touchdown play in an effort to keep him out of the end zone.
Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s perfect ‘scripted’ joke with wife potentially giving birth to child at Super Bowl
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce is prepared for his wife to give birth to their third child during Super Bowl LVII. Kylie McDevitt, Jason Kelce’s wife, is pregnant with one week remaining until the Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. In a conversation with his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis […] The post Eagles’ Jason Kelce’s perfect ‘scripted’ joke with wife potentially giving birth to child at Super Bowl appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Panthers land former Broncos DC to lead Brian Burns, defense
After hiring Frank Reich as head coach, the Carolina Panthers have settled in on their next defensive coordinator. The Panthers are hiring former Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Denver recently allowed Evero out of his contract to seek other jobs. Pelissero notes that the Panthers moved quickly to […] The post Panthers land former Broncos DC to lead Brian Burns, defense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade
Geno Smith is right in the middle of contract negotiations to stay in Seattle. The fact that he’s slated for a pretty sizable deal that the Seahawks want to give him is a testament to what a terrific season he had as a starter this year after taking over for Russell Wilson. Beyond just the […] The post Geno Smith sounds off on serious chip on his shoulder after Seahawks’ Russell Wilson trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
135K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0