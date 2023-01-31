ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
goblackbears.com

Celebrating Women's Athletics at the University of Maine

Orono, Maine -- Throughout February 2023, UMaine is celebrating Women in Sports month, an annual event made even more special this year as the nation joins in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Since 1972, this amendment has prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities, including athletics, that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX played a large role in providing several opportunities for women, paving the way for All-Americans, champions, record holders, and pioneers over the past 50 years at UMaine.
goblackbears.com

PREVIEW: Track & Field Prepare for New England Championships

Orono, ME - The University of Maine men's and women's track and field teams travel to the Track at New Balance to compete in the New England Championships. Alec Troxell, Evan Thornton-Sherman, and Sam Mills each had strong showings in the 3000m run at the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Troxell finished 37th with a time of 8:08.05. Thornton-Sherman ended in 44th coming in with a time of 8:13.22. Sam Mills ran in with a time of 8:48.22 earning him 124th place.
goblackbears.com

Softball Selected Tied for 5th in America East Preseason Poll

BOSTON -- The University of Maine softball team was selected to finish tied for fifth place in the America East preseason poll, as announced on Tuesday. Maine received seven total points in the poll. UMBC tops the list with 23 points, along with four first place votes. UMass Lowell follows...
goblackbears.com

Strong defensive effort guides Maine to fourth-straight win

Orono, Maine -- The University of Maine women's basketball team (12-9, 8-1 AE) continued its recent trend of strong defensive play as the Black Bears earned their fourth consecutive win with a 66-43 victory over Bryant (7-16, 1-9 AE) on Wednesday evening. The contest marked the fourth-straight game in which...
goblackbears.com

Football Introduces 2023 Signing Class

Orono, Maine -- Head football coach Jordan Stevens the Black Bears coaching staff have announced the following list of student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Black Bears. *Keegan Andrews | QB | 6-0 | 175 lbs | Kennebunk, ME / Bridgton Academy* - Highlights. "Keegan...
