Orono, Maine -- Throughout February 2023, UMaine is celebrating Women in Sports month, an annual event made even more special this year as the nation joins in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Since 1972, this amendment has prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities, including athletics, that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX played a large role in providing several opportunities for women, paving the way for All-Americans, champions, record holders, and pioneers over the past 50 years at UMaine.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO