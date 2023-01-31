Read full article on original website
Celebrating Women's Athletics at the University of Maine
Orono, Maine -- Throughout February 2023, UMaine is celebrating Women in Sports month, an annual event made even more special this year as the nation joins in celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Since 1972, this amendment has prohibited discrimination based on sex in education programs and activities, including athletics, that receive federal financial assistance. Title IX played a large role in providing several opportunities for women, paving the way for All-Americans, champions, record holders, and pioneers over the past 50 years at UMaine.
PREVIEW: Women’s Ice Hockey Travel to Holy Cross for Friday Night Matchup
Orono, ME - The University of Maine women's ice hockey team travels to Holy Cross for a solo Friday night matchup. Since 2018, Maine and Holy Cross have an overall record of 10-2-3. Earlier this season, Maine swept the Crusaders with 4-0 and 4-1 victories. Black Bears Notes and Notables.
Luisa and Lilli Welcke Named to “Watch List” for HCA Women’s Rookie of the Year
Orono, ME - The Hockey Commissioners Association (HCA) has announced a "Watch List" of 28 first-year NCAA women's hockey players who will likely be voted National Rookie of the Year by the nation's assistant coaches. Hailing from Heidelberg Germany, Lilli and Luisa Welcke are first year twin sisters who are...
Women’s Track & Field Place Third After Day One at New England Championships
Boston, MA - The University of Maine women's track and field team placed third after day one at the New England Championships with 32 points after seven of 20 events were scored. Mackenzie Wilson led the way for Maine earning first place overall in the weight throw with a mark...
PREVIEW: Men's Hockey Welcomes #3 Boston University and #15/#18 Merrimack College for Single Games
ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine men's ice hockey will host the #3 Boston University Terriers and the #15/#18 Merrimack College Warriors for a split weekend Hockey East series. Game time for Friday is scheduled for 7:05 pm, while Sunday is scheduled for 2:05 pm. GAME INFORMATION. Game...
Future Black Bear Charlie Collins named Gatorade Maine Boys Cross Country Player of the Year
Orono, ME - Future Black Bear Charlie Collins was named the 2022-23 Gatorade Maine Boys Cross Country Player of the Year. Collins will be joining the Black Bear's roster in the fall of 2023. Charlie Collins, a Hampden Maine native attending Hampden Academy comes to the University of Maine with...
PREVIEW: Track & Field Prepare for New England Championships
Orono, ME - The University of Maine men's and women's track and field teams travel to the Track at New Balance to compete in the New England Championships. Alec Troxell, Evan Thornton-Sherman, and Sam Mills each had strong showings in the 3000m run at the John Thomas Terrier Classic. Troxell finished 37th with a time of 8:08.05. Thornton-Sherman ended in 44th coming in with a time of 8:13.22. Sam Mills ran in with a time of 8:48.22 earning him 124th place.
Softball Selected Tied for 5th in America East Preseason Poll
BOSTON -- The University of Maine softball team was selected to finish tied for fifth place in the America East preseason poll, as announced on Tuesday. Maine received seven total points in the poll. UMBC tops the list with 23 points, along with four first place votes. UMass Lowell follows...
Strong defensive effort guides Maine to fourth-straight win
Orono, Maine -- The University of Maine women's basketball team (12-9, 8-1 AE) continued its recent trend of strong defensive play as the Black Bears earned their fourth consecutive win with a 66-43 victory over Bryant (7-16, 1-9 AE) on Wednesday evening. The contest marked the fourth-straight game in which...
Football Introduces 2023 Signing Class
Orono, Maine -- Head football coach Jordan Stevens the Black Bears coaching staff have announced the following list of student-athletes who have signed National Letters of Intent to join the Black Bears. *Keegan Andrews | QB | 6-0 | 175 lbs | Kennebunk, ME / Bridgton Academy* - Highlights. "Keegan...
