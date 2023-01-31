ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Zacks.com

Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know

PR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

DraftKings (DKNG) Stock Moves -0.88%: What You Should Know

DKNG - Free Report) closed at $16.87, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com

Gerdau (GGB) Stock Moves -0.65%: What You Should Know

GGB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.08, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
Zacks.com

Lumen (LUMN) Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

LUMN - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion, suggesting a fall of 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% decline from the year-ago quarter’s levels. Our projection for the top and bottom line is $3.585 billion and 4 cents per share, respectively.
Zacks.com

Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

FANG - Free Report) closed at $149.89, marking a +1.91% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.59%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy exploration and production company had gained...
Zacks.com

Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

ACN - Free Report) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company...
Zacks.com

Wingstop (WING) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

WING - Free Report) closed at $145.67 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%. Coming into today, shares of the restaurant...
Zacks.com

JinkoSolar (JKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

JKS - Free Report) closed at $57.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 9.7%. Heading into today, shares of the solar power product...
Zacks.com

Buy These 3 Municipal Bond Funds for Steady Returns

Municipal bonds, or "muni bonds," comprise debt securities issued by various states, cities, counties and other governmental entities to raise money to build roads, schools and a host of other projects for public good. These municipal securities regularly pay interest payments, usually semi-annually, and the original investment or principal amount at the time of maturity. Interest paid on such bonds is generally exempted from federal taxes making them especially attractive to people in higher income tax brackets.
Zacks.com

PENN Entertainment (PENN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

PENN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.59 billion, up 0.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.13, compared to $0.26 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.59 billion, representing a surprise of -0.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -60.61%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33.
Zacks.com

Here is What to Know Beyond Why Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is a Trending Stock

STNG - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -1.5%, compared to...
Zacks.com

Qiagen (QGEN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

QGEN - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com

Humana (HUM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $22.44 billion, up 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.62, compared to $1.24 in the year-ago quarter. The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.47 billion, representing a surprise of -0.12%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.
Zacks.com

Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

PCOR - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The...
Zacks.com

Are Business Services Stocks Lagging Agora (API) This Year?

API - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com

Heartland Financial (HTLF) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Zacks.com

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

