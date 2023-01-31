Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated restaurant re-opening in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersMichigan State
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
Our Favorite Speakeasies in Detroit CityEast Coast TravelerDetroit, MI
A kid from Michigan bought $1K in food from GrubhubMuhammad Junaid MustafaMichigan State
Small soul food catering business makes an impact in the Detroit communityJulian Stainback IIIDetroit, MI
Related
Dwight Howard Takes A Shot At LeBron James And The Lakers Because They Didn't Let Him Shoot
It appears that Howard did believe in his shooting abilities, even if the team's orders were otherwise.
Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed
The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
NBA Trade Rumors 3 players Suns can trade for after missing Kyrie Irving
While the Suns had all the assets to make a good offer for Kyrie Irving, his trade to Dallas frees them to pursue a better fit. With new ownership in town and a core that has been contending in the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have made it clear that they’re buyers in the trade market despite a relatively middling record. An example of the Suns’ ambition could be seen very recently when they became one of the four teams reportedly involved in the ongoing Kyrie Irving sweepstakes before the Mavericks eventually got the All-Star guard.
NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant has serious suitor waiting to pounce
The Nets just got done trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks but teams are still circling around their other star Kevin Durant in hopes of another trade. The Nets became the main character of the NBA trade deadline when Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn. Then they got the deal done relatively quickly, shipping him off to the Mavericks on Sunday with an agreement that will benefit both sides.
LeBron James sounds like a broken man reacting to Kyrie Irving trade
Lebron James sounds like a broken man reacting to Kyrie Irving trade. After the bombshell that sent the NBA world into shockwaves that were the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas. Irving’s former teammate LeBron James has responded to the Lakers not trading for Irving. In a tweet that was...
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
What the Lakers would’ve had to give up to get Kyrie Irving revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Here’s what the Lakers reportedly would’ve had to give up to bring in Irving. On Friday, a bombshell report dropped that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade off of the Brooklyn Nets. In the passing hours, it became known that the Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams most interested in acquiring Irving. After all, they did try to trade for him last offseason in an effort to reunite him with LeBron James.
Mavericks starting lineup after Kyrie Irving trade
The Dallas Mavericks got the Kyrie Irving trade done with the Nets. Now, what will the Mavericks lineup look like with their newest addition?. Though there were multiple interested parties, the Dallas Mavericks were the winners of the latest trade deadline sweepstakes, working out a Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving trade to Mavericks sends NBA Twitter into frenzy: Funniest memes and tweets
The Kyrie Irving trade came quickly on Sunday when the Mavericks pulled off the trade with the Nets and NBA Twitter went off after the news. Just a few days after Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, the team found a deal for the mercurial guard. On...
FanSided
306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0