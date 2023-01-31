ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Two players the Lakers consider off limits for Kyrie Irving trade revealed

The Lakers are interested in trading with the Nets for Kyrie Irving but there are two young players they are not willing to send to Brooklyn in the deal. Kyrie Irving asking for a trade turned up the heat on the race to the NBA trade deadline. Now, teams like the Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and others will be scrambling to put together a package worthy enough to land the All-Star guard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors 3 players Suns can trade for after missing Kyrie Irving

While the Suns had all the assets to make a good offer for Kyrie Irving, his trade to Dallas frees them to pursue a better fit. With new ownership in town and a core that has been contending in the last two seasons, the Phoenix Suns have made it clear that they’re buyers in the trade market despite a relatively middling record. An example of the Suns’ ambition could be seen very recently when they became one of the four teams reportedly involved in the ongoing Kyrie Irving sweepstakes before the Mavericks eventually got the All-Star guard.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

NBA Trade Rumors: Kevin Durant has serious suitor waiting to pounce

The Nets just got done trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks but teams are still circling around their other star Kevin Durant in hopes of another trade. The Nets became the main character of the NBA trade deadline when Kyrie Irving requested a trade out of Brooklyn. Then they got the deal done relatively quickly, shipping him off to the Mavericks on Sunday with an agreement that will benefit both sides.
BROOKLYN, NY
FanSided

What the Lakers would’ve had to give up to get Kyrie Irving revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers lost out on acquiring Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets. Here’s what the Lakers reportedly would’ve had to give up to bring in Irving. On Friday, a bombshell report dropped that All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade off of the Brooklyn Nets. In the passing hours, it became known that the Los Angeles Lakers were among the teams most interested in acquiring Irving. After all, they did try to trade for him last offseason in an effort to reunite him with LeBron James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Mavericks starting lineup after Kyrie Irving trade

The Dallas Mavericks got the Kyrie Irving trade done with the Nets. Now, what will the Mavericks lineup look like with their newest addition?. Though there were multiple interested parties, the Dallas Mavericks were the winners of the latest trade deadline sweepstakes, working out a Kyrie Irving trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
609K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy