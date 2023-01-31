ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

Bear markets allow long-term investors the opportunity to pounce on high-quality businesses at discount. Buying stakes in these three industry-leading stocks would be a smart way to put $300 to work. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
COLORADO STATE
Gizmodo

Exxon and Chevron Are Absolutely Killing It (Profits, the Planet)

If by some miracle you had a great 2022, you’re not alone. At least two of the world’s biggest oil corporations thoroughly rocked last year. In fact, for ExxonMobil and Chevron, 2022 wasn’t just a good year—it was the best one ever. ExxonMobil posted record-eviscerating annual...
Motley Fool

Looking for a Big Dividend? This Energy Stock Is One of the Best in the S&P 500.

The pipeline giant's big payout is on a very sustainable foundation. The company should be able to continue increasing its dividend in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
CNBC

ExxonMobil, Chevron's big cash shows cheap gas isn’t coming back

Chevron announced a $75 billion stock buyback and raised its dividend to 3.44%, while ExxonMobil paid $30 billion in dividends and buybacks in 2022. Both big oil companies had sizable cash-flow gains as crude prices climbed and energy earnings surged to represent as much as 15% of earnings in the S&P 500.
TEXAS STATE
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming, and I'm Stocking Up on 2 ETFs Right Now

An S&P 500 ETF can limit your risk even during periods of high volatility. Growth ETFs can help you maximize your earnings over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool

The 10 Best Stocks to Buy in February 2023

Eric Cuka has positions in CrowdStrike, Nike, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Bill.com, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, Lululemon Athletica, Nike, Palo Alto Networks, Snowflake, Texas Instruments, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool recommends Casey's General Stores and Enphase Energy and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $47.50 calls on Nike. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric Cuka is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link, they will earn some extra money that supports their channel.
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip in 2023 on These Potentially Explosive Stocks

Lululemon aims to double revenue within five years. That’s after already meeting goals in an earlier growth plan. Intuitive Surgical’s $1 billion in share buybacks show the company is confident about the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

Dividend stocks are one of the best tools to earn passive income for life. Stocks like Johnson & Johnson and American States Water have increased dividends every year for at least 60 consecutive years. These stocks, alongside Enterprise Products Partners, are screaming buys for 2023. You’re reading a free article...

Comments / 0

Community Policy