Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
purdue.edu
Purdue and Huntington University Partner to Offer Veterinary Nursing in Huntington
The Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine’s established Veterinary Nursing Distance Learning (VNDL) program will now be available through Huntington University as part of an agreement between Purdue and Huntington universities. Graduates of the program will earn two degrees in four years: a Bachelor of Science in Animal Health from Huntington University and an Associate in Applied Science in Veterinary Nursing from Purdue University.
WISH-TV
Purdue to rename business school for Mitch Daniels
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) – Purdue University will rename its business school after former university president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels. Purdue’s Board of Trustees approved the name Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business during its meeting Friday morning. It’s the first time in the university’s history that...
purdue.edu
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University
You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. The AP Video Hub (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube channel (for all reporters) provide comments from Purdue experts on timely topics. Purdue celebrates Black History Month. Purdue is committed to celebrating Black excellence with stories...
purdue.edu
Purdue Veterinary Medicine is Well Represented at Indiana Pork Producers’ Event
Each year, the Indiana Pork Producers Association hosts the Taste of Elegance to bring talented chefs together for a competition designed to encourage more frequent use of pork in creative, non-traditional ways in menu items. The prestigious event at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis also provides the opportunity for people connected to Indiana agriculture to get together and spend two hours gliding around the dance floor, sampling, and voting on the finalists’ dishes and recognizing the evening’s award winners. Held this year on Tuesday, January 24, the occasion attracted more than 450 pork farmers, lawmakers, ag industry leaders, and other dignitaries, including representatives of the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine.
ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Unveils 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Today, the Ivy Tech Community College State Board of Trustees approved the College’s 2023-2025 Strategic Plan, Higher Education at the Speed of Life. Higher Education at the Speed of Life is comprised of four goals: Teaching and Learning, Workforce and Careers, Student Experience, and Operational Excellence. The plan also contains an updated list of values and revised metrics that will continue to drive outcomes that better align with the state’s goals of higher education attainment and completions.
insidethehall.com
Indiana modifying general admission student lineup for Purdue game
Indiana announced Friday that it is modifying the general admission student lineup for Saturday’s game against Purdue. Bloomington, Indiana – In preparation for Saturday’s highly-anticipated men’s basketball game between No. 21 Indiana and No. 1 Purdue, IU Athletics is modifying its standard procedures for Indiana University students with General Admission game tickets.
purdue.edu
Boosting self-esteem can help improve individuals’ behavioral health
Boost Self-Esteem Month is observed each February as a way to help individuals focus more on themselves, which in turn should help improve their behavioral health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), low self-esteem isn’t categorized as a mental illness, but there are clear links between the way an individual feels about themselves and their overall mental and emotional well-being.
inkfreenews.com
Four Indiana Communities Named ‘Hot Markets’
LAFAYETTE — A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier sounds: Trayce Jackson-Davis talks Purdue, much more on the Ride with JMV
Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis joined The Ride with JMV on Thursday to discuss the Hoosiers’ Saturday showdown with Purdue. Jackson-Davis discusses the matchup with Purdue and their star center Zach Edey (Saturday, 4 p.m. Eastern, ESPN), his development as a player, and much more. Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.5...
Current Publishing
Carmel Clay Schools considers adjusting 2024 spring break in response to total solar eclipse
Carmel Clay Schools is proposing a change to its calendar for the 2023-24 school year to accommodate a rare celestial event. Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024. The eclipse is set to begin at 2:50 p.m., with the sun completely blocked by the moon from 3:06 to 3:09 p.m., leading to several minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. That also happens to be when many elementary students are on the bus heading home.
Mike Woodson Canceled Recruiting Visit To Purdue After Conversation With Bob Knight
Mike Woodson has been around the Indiana-Purdue rivalry as a high school recruit, college athlete and now as the Hoosiers' coach. Ahead of Saturday's game, Woodson shared stories and thoughts on the history of the rivalry.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Purdue
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning in advance of Indiana’s matchup with Purdue this weekend. Indiana and Purdue tip at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Video provided by IU Athletics. The Daily...
Three Indiana cities top list of emerging housing markets
Story at a glance The Lafayette, Fort Wayne, and Elkhart metros in Indiana ranked as the top three emerging housing markets in the country, respectively, according to a new winter 2023 analysis from The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. The new listing comes as affordable cities continue to attract Americans thanks to rising mortgage rates…
1075thefan.com
Fife: Breaks Down IU’s Loss To Maryland, Showdown With Purdue
The Indiana Hoosiers saw their five-game winning streak come to an end Tuesday night as they fell to Maryland 66-55. It was an ugly game all around but was magnified by the fact that the next opponent on the schedule is none other than the arch-rival Purdue Boilermakers, the top-ranked Boilermakers at that.
WIBC.com
Zionsville 2040: Republican Candidate John Stehr’s Plan
ZIONSVILLE, Ind.--Republican candidate for Mayor of Zionsville John Stehr says he has a three-part comprehensive plan for Zionsville over the next 15 years if elected. He calls it “Zionsville 2040.”. “When I set out to run for mayor, I did it with a purpose – I want to make...
Current Publishing
Inflation, site conditions lead to Greyhound Activity Center at CHS costing 60 percent more than estimate
Because of fast-rising inflation and site grading issues, the cost to build the Greyhound Activity Center at Carmel High School is set to cost nearly 60 percent more than initially estimated. The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees discussed the increased cost at its Jan. 30 meeting before voting 5-0...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Current Publishing
Irvine joins race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District seat
The race for Carmel City Council’s South Central District will be contested in November, as Democrat Jessica Irvine announced her candidacy Jan. 30. Incumbent Republican Tony Green previously announced he will seek re-election to the council. No other candidates in either party have filed. The filing deadline is Feb. 3.
Current Publishing
Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel
The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
WIBC.com
Truck Spotted in Avon with The BEST STICKER OF ALL TIME
Several WIBC listeners have spotted, quite possibly, the best campaign in history!. One listener took to Twitter after a he spotted a red pick-up driving around Avon with the following message on the back window shield: “Tony Katz for President.”. Tony has only one question, “Who is this person?!”...
