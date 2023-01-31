Each year, the Indiana Pork Producers Association hosts the Taste of Elegance to bring talented chefs together for a competition designed to encourage more frequent use of pork in creative, non-traditional ways in menu items. The prestigious event at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in Indianapolis also provides the opportunity for people connected to Indiana agriculture to get together and spend two hours gliding around the dance floor, sampling, and voting on the finalists’ dishes and recognizing the evening’s award winners. Held this year on Tuesday, January 24, the occasion attracted more than 450 pork farmers, lawmakers, ag industry leaders, and other dignitaries, including representatives of the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine.

