Update: Police Investigating Shooting At West Omaha Target

(Omaha, NE) — Omaha police shoot and kill a man with a gun inside a West Omaha Target store. Police say they were called to the Target off 178th Street and West Center Road on an active shooter report just before noon today. Police say officers entered the store, found a man with an AR-15, and shot and killed him. They say it looks like he was in his 30’s and that he likely fired rounds inside the store. No one else inside the store was hurt.

TTWN Media Networks Inc.