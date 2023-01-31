ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazard, KY

wymt.com

One dead in Floyd County trooper-involved shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials closed U.S. 23 Friday afternoon between Route 80 and the intersection of KY 1428 at Allen following a trooper-involved shooting Friday afternoon. Troopers from Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville responded to the shooting at around 3:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky State Police find missing child

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police say the search for a missing girl has come to an end. According to police, 8-year-old Ares Asher was found about a mile away from her home in Harlan County. She was reported missing late Thursday afternoon after she walked away from the home. “Thank you to […]
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person killed in Pike County crash, U.S. 23 reopened

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. 23 was closed Saturday afternoon at the Community Trust Bank in Pikeville due to a deadly crash. The road reopened following a police investigation. Officials with the Pikeville Police Department said Keene Michael Johnson, 44, tried to cross U.S. 23, but he was hit by...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

Woman shot in Campbell County, sheriff says

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in White Oak on Saturday, according to a media release. At around 3:30 p.m., dispatch received a call from Little White Oak in the White Oak Community. The caller told dispatch that a woman had been shot and drove herself to Tennova Medical Center in LaFollette.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

High School Basketball Scoreboard (Feb. 3, 2023)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may have been cold throughout the region, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood during the final month of play!. Teays Valley Christian (WV) vs. Wesley Christian, score not reported. Pike Central 49, Westside (WV) 40. Tug Valley (WV) 62, Belfry 49.
HAZARD, KY
wymt.com

Junior’s Hibachi set to open new restaurant

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular food truck is set to open its first restaurant in Perry County. Junior’s Hibachi will be located in the shopping center between Tim Short and Clutz Auto. The opening date has not been set, but employees said they plan to open near the...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Ky. county considering eminent domain of property

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Attorney Tim Bates sent a letter to Western Pocahontas Properties on Monday. The letter stated the Knott County Fiscal Court wants to buy more than 1300 acres of land near the Knott County Sportsplex to build homes for flood survivors. ”The state has...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Missing Ky. flood victim declared legally dead

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Missing flood victim Vanessa Baker has been declared legally dead, six months after the devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Family members of Baker’s confirmed the news to ABC 36. A family member tells us Baker was declared legally dead on Monday. Baker was...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gas prices continue to fluctuate in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gas prices are continuing to fluctuate in Kentucky. While prices are up from where they were a month ago, they’re down from one week ago. In June 2022, Kentuckians were paying an average of $4.798 for a gallon of gas. That’s an all-time high, according to AAA.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Family seeks to open children’s museum in London

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A couple in London noticed a need for educational opportunities in their community and now they’re trying to fill that void by opening their own local business. James and Maryann Hendrix have four children of their own. “So when we look for things to do,...
LONDON, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Pair On Meth Charges

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Greg Poynter was dispatched to a business off West Cumberland Gap Parkway where a person was reportedly passed out. Deputy Pointer arrived to find 50-year-old Tammy Johnson and 43-year-old Alisha Sharpe, both of Barbourville. During the investigation both were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. Sharpe was also found to have an outstanding Knox County warrant for public intoxication and identity theft. Both Johnson and Sharpe were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

