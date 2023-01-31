Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Trump vows to strip Medicare funding from hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors
If reelected, former President Donald Trump says he will aim to punish physicians and hospitals who provide gender-affirming care to minors, according to a video published on his campaign website Feb. 1. Mr. Trump — who formally announced his 2024 presidential run in November — said he plans to sign...
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
U.S. birth rates drop as women wait to have babies
American women are having fewer babies, and they're having them later in life, government figures released Tuesday show. Data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statistic arm — showed a sharp decline in fertility rates in recent years, with most women having an average of 1.3 babies and an increasing percentage giving birth at age 35 or older. "During the last decade, we have seen a huge shift in when and how women give birth," Alison Gemmill, an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health who researches demographics and...
Ending the public health emergency means the end of free COVID tests
The ending of the COVID-19 public health emergency on May 11 will mark the end of an era in the U.S. health system, as many Americans will have to start paying for care that, for the past three years, has been free. Experts said the changes related to the public health emergency won’t be earth-shattering.…
khn.org
It’s ‘Telehealth vs. No Care’: Doctors Say Congress Risks Leaving Patients Vulnerable
When the covid-19 pandemic hit, Dr. Corey Siegel was more prepared than most of his peers. Half of Siegel’s patients — many with private insurance and Medicaid — were already using telehealth, logging onto appointments through phones or computers. “You get to meet their family members; you get to meet their pets,” Siegel said. “You see more into their lives than you do when they come to you.”
aarp.org
Is Adult Day Care Right for Your Loved One?
After Susan Law’s husband, John, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s disease, she felt as if she was abandoning him every day that she went to work. “He was really bored at home, wandering around all day trying to make himself busy, and just purposeless,” Law says. Plus, “it was kind of a dangerous situation. He wouldn’t know what to do if he tried to use the stove and started a fire.”
As Utah bans gender-affirming care for kids, detransitioned woman sheds light on 'social contagion' in youth
Prisha Mosley, who is detransitioning back to a woman, gives her take on Utah becoming the first state to ban transgender care for kids on "America Reports."
Doctors and patients are sold on telehealth. Congress is still unsure about its long-term future
A recent $1.7 trillion spending package included a funding extension for remote medicine—through 2024.
Military.com
Tricare Beneficiaries Are Suffering. The Biden Administration Refuses to Hear Them Out.
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is a pharmacist who sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee and House Budget Committee. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors willing or able to provide care
This story was originally published in Kaiser Health News. For Tammy Rainey, finding a health care provider who knows about gender-affirming care has been a challenge in the rural northern Mississippi town where she lives. As a transgender woman, Rainey needs the hormone estrogen, which allows her to physically transition by developing more feminine features. […] The post Transgender people in rural America struggle to find doctors willing or able to provide care appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Nurse practitioner sues CVS for firing her because she refused to prescribe birth control due to her Christian beliefs
As a result of being fired for her refusal to prescribe birth control on the grounds of her religious affiliation, a former nurse practitioner is suing CVS Health, according to a recent news report.
NIH Director's Blog
Health Care in the Early 1960s
My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.
beckershospitalreview.com
Medical schools need to improve obesity training, physicians say
A condition that affects 42 percent of adults in the U.S. is one that medical schools only spend around 10 hours training future physicians on, a new study found. Obesity was formally declared an epidemic by the World Health Organization more than 25 years ago — in 1997. "A...
beckershospitalreview.com
The 'hard truth' about staffing shortages: They aren't going away
Instead of studying the connection between hospital staffing shortages and patient outcomes and satisfaction, it's time to implement effective strategies that focus on solutions. In a Dec. 28, 2022, tweet, Megan Ranney, MD, newly appointed dean of the Yale School for Public Health in New Haven, Conn., wrote, "What is...
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: 3 ways to improve nursing education
Although the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that the nursing profession will expand by 6 percent by 2031, the nation currently faces a shortage. Kelly Simmons, DNP, RN, a nursing strategist at Assessment Technologies Institute's Nursing Education section, which helps students prepare for nursing examinations, recently detailed key ways to improve nursing education in a Feb. 2 opinion piece published by the Courier Journal.
beckershospitalreview.com
8 priorities hospitals want Congress to address in 2023
On Feb. 2, the American Hospital Association released its advocacy agenda for 2023, which features the group's key priorities for Congress, the Biden administration, regulatory agencies and courts. The AHA releases its advocacy agenda each year. This year's agenda aims to address challenges hospitals and health systems are facing, including...
beckershospitalreview.com
17 health system leaders named to Essential Women's Leadership Academy class
America's Essential Hospitals has named 17 rising female hospital leaders from 13 health systems to its 2023 Essential Women's Leadership Academy class. It is the fourth and largest class in the association's history, according to a Feb. 1 news release shared with Becker's. Participants will work through a 10-week program involving classroom and virtual learning, as well as mentorship from a hospital CEO or senior leader.
beckershospitalreview.com
Atlantic, Saint Peter's, Virtua, 4 other systems partner with Wildflower Health on maternity care
Seven New Jersey health systems are partnering with digital health company Wildflower Health to boost maternity care in the state. The collaboration will give the health systems access to Wildflower's value-based care tools, a digital platform that allows for remote monitoring and virtual services, and health advocates and coaches. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
UCSF, Cedars-Sinai partner on researching EHR interventions for kidney injuries
Researchers at San Francisco-based UCSF Health and Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai have collaborated on a study assessing the effectiveness of an EHR contrast tool to predict the risk of kidney injury for patients undergoing percutaneous coronary interventions. The EHR tool could predict kidney injury with an accuracy of 64.1 percent but...
beckershospitalreview.com
Pharmacy tech roles hardest to fill at 80% of pharmacies: report
At 80 percent of local pharmacies, pharmacy technicians are the most difficult position to fill, according to a January poll conducted by the National Community Pharmacists Association. Struggles to hire these technicians surpass similar issues to hiring pharmacists, front end staff and delivery drivers combined. Two-thirds of the 332 pharmacy...
