bitcoinist.com
Cross-Chain Bridge Allbridge Integrates Polygon
Allbridge, a cross-chain bridge, has added support for the Polygon blockchain to its platform, enabling users to transfer between Polygon and other supported networks. Allbridge Core is a cross-chain protocol for swapping stablecoins. The swap platform ensures smooth transactions and cross-chain swaps between stables without the need for the wrapped assets. The magic behind it was designing native liquidity pools for the individual tokens on the blockchain.
Futurism
Researchers Successfully Turn Abandoned Oil Well Into Giant Geothermal Battery
Researchers have successfully turned an abandoned oil and gas well into a geothermal energy storage system, repurposing a once-polluting resource extraction site into what they say amounts to a green energy battery. As detailed in a new study published in the journal Renewable Energy, the researchers from the University of...
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Solar electric vehicle startup says its car will go 400 miles on a full battery and never needs to be charged
Aptera says its sun-powered vehicle can travel up to 40 miles per day using solar energy alone. It aims to start production in 2023.
torquenews.com
Tesla’s Megapack Batteries Outpace Car Sales
Tesla's energy storage facilities increased 152% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2022, reaching an amazing 2.5 GWh and achieving the highest figures in the history of the company. Anyone familiar with Tesla, to a lesser or greater extent, will know that the company that Elon Musk runs is more...
CAR AND DRIVER
BMW Gets Ready to Test Solid-State Batteries for EVs
BMW and battery developer Solid Power expand plans to collaborate on solid-state battery technology, with plans to begin testing vehicles will these cells in 2023. The automaker is preparing to build a prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Germany to test solid-state battery production. BMW says...
torquenews.com
Tesla 4680 Is Changing the Game Again, Elon Musk Confirms 4680 Battery Cells to Power More than Just Cars!
Tesla has been the leader in the electric vehicle industry for years and it looks like they are about to extend their lead even further. Tesla CEO Elon Musk last night announced that the company's 4680 battery cells would not only be used for electric cars, but also for Tesla Energy's battery storage products. This news is great for Tesla as it shows that the mass production of the 4680 cells has been solved.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Powering whole homes with solar + storage is now possible — and smart
American homeowners were expected to have installed a record 5.6 GW of residential solar in 2022, according to BloombergNEF. While the residential storage market has been slower to take off, various factors may indicate that consumers could be willing to include batteries along with their PV systems. As grid constraints,...
CNBC
The 'land grab' for lithium is just getting started with GM deal, says EV materials expert
General Motors' announcement on Tuesday that it plans to invest $650 million into Lithium Americas to secure access to lithium is the first of what surely will be more to come, according to Simon Moores, the CEO of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. "EV companies, especially the auto majors, have learnt the...
It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Battery-powered electric vehicles have dominated the debate over the future of green technology, but the White House is eyeing another clean fuel alternative based on the most abundant resource in the universe — hydrogen. The Department of Energy announced plans last week to award up to $47 million in funding to accelerate the research, development, […] The post It’s not all lithium all the time: DOE commits millions to hydrogen fuel research appeared first on Nevada Current.
bitcoinist.com
ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are Investor Favourites for 2023
In the spotlight today are ApeCoin (APE) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which both are considered investor favorites so far into 2023. Yuga Labs, the company behind ApeCoin (APE), has announced its first Bored Ape-themed video game earlier this week, whilst Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) surged 1400% to $0.06 per coin and analysts now go as far as predicting it will surge up to 6000% to $0.24 per token.
bitcoinist.com
Kaboom! SingularityNET (AGIX) Sets Off 127% Blast – What’s Stopping The AI Crypto?
The market for artificial intelligence, presently valued at $327.4 billion, continues to expand due to the influx of investments in this sector of the technology industry. This is largely attributable to the rising potential implementation of AI technology, ranging from content production to autonomous vehicles. As artificial intelligence technology advances...
Tiny radioactive capsule lost in Australian outback carries the equivalent of 10 X-ray blasts as fears mount it could be picked up by passing traffic
The item, which is 6 mm by 8 mm in size, may have been caught in the tires of passing vehicles and taken off track to where teams are searching.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar may cover the world’s electricity demand with 0.3% of its land area
Solar energy could theoretically cover the world’s electricity demand by just 0.3% of its land area. This is one of the main conclusions of new research by a group of academic institutions, led by Aarhus University in Denmark. The researchers claim that raw materials and land availability will not present real barriers to PV in its race to dominate the global energy landscape.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk Once Again Highlights Tesla Giga Nevada Expansion, Says It’ll ‘Almost Entirely Be Solar-Powered’
Last week in a surprise move Tesla announced a $3.6 billion expansion to Giga Nevada. And, today, Musk has once again highlighted Giga Nevada's scale by pointing out that the plant is already the "biggest battery cell, pack & electric motor factory in Americas." and that "over time, Tesla expects Giga Nevada to be almost entirely solar-powered."
techxplore.com
Jordan's electric car users battle with batteries
Electric car early adopters in oil-poor Jordan are now having to grapple with the thorny question of battery disposal, as demand for the technology accelerates across the region. It's eight years since Jordan first began to import electric cars—the first country in the Middle East to do so—meaning battery warranties...
natureworldnews.com
Valuable Information to Know About Crystal Mining
Crystal is one of the most beautiful elements on earth, and is well known as the jewelry that "sparkles." These amazing rock formations help to create a crystal industry worth nearly $40 billion.In fact, the value of crystal has grown steadily since 2016 according to studies. Not only is there...
PV Tech
Sunrun appoints startup Lunar Energy to manage virtual power plants
Sunrun has appointed investee Lunar Energy to manage its home battery virtual power plant (VPP) network in the US, with Lunar planning to launch its own battery product in the coming months too. Sunrun will use the Lunar Gridshare software, an energy management system (EMS) platform which already manages 35,000...
EV battery nickel product to be produced in the US for the first time
The metals refining company behind the new development claims to also be eco-friendly.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Derivatives Market Volumes Show Bullish Trend After 2022 Downturn
Bitcoin continues to see a bullish uptrend across the board, with the derivatives market volume witnessing an upturn in fortunes. BTC prices in futures contracts have begun to exceed spot market prices indicating that traders are gaining confidence in the derivatives market. Bitcoin Derivatives Volume Shows Steep Decline In 2022.
