wnax.com
SD House Passes Gender Medical Prohibition Bill
A bill that would prohibit medical and surgical interventions for young transgender patients passed the South Dakota House on a vote of sixty to ten. Representative Kameron Nelson of Sioux Falls says the bill promotes discrimination…. Nelson says the bill opens the state and medical providers to lawsuits…. Nelson,...
wnax.com
SD Legislators Focused on Workforce
South Dakota legislators are wrapping up the fourth week of the 2023 session. Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree of Madison has been consistent in focusing on his priority….. Crabtree says an important part of the workforce development will be maintaining a tuition freeze for higher education…. Crabtree says...
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem signs first new law of the year
PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
KELOLAND TV
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
KELOLAND TV
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child
Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim
We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
kiwaradio.com
New video about fatal crash aims to discourage distracted driving
Statewide Iowa — A new video being released by the Iowa Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau features the family of two Iowans who were killed seven years ago by a distracted driver in a Webster County crash. The wreck in May of 2015 took the lives of 56-year-old David...
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
Western Montana school delays - Feb. 1, 2023
With winter weather impacting road conditions, some Western Montana schools will delay start times today.
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
Elderly Minnesota Woman Arrested For Doing This Dangerous Act On The Interstate
Have you ever been driving down the interstate at 70 miles an hour, and come up behind someone going 30? It's a pretty frightening situation. It takes some pretty fast reaction time to realize what's happening, and to either make incredible speed changes or change lanes without interfering with other vehicles.
WDIO-TV
There will only be two types of new vehicles allowed in Minnesota by 2035
There is such a wide variety of vehicles on the roads these days, and more and more of them are fully electric and hybrid. More Minnesotans find themselves looking into e-v travel, too. Over the next twelve years, the way to get around is likely going to see some changes.
newscenter1.tv
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota
The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
Oklahoma man arrested for going 43-MPH over Highway limit; Deputies suspect DUI
BOLTON, Kan. - Deputies arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly driving nearly 110 miles per hour while intoxicated on northbound US Highway 75 in Montgomery County.
KIMT
Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears
WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
eagle933.com
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?
Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash
A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
