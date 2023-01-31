ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

SD House Passes Gender Medical Prohibition Bill

A bill that would prohibit medical and surgical interventions for young transgender patients passed the South Dakota House on a vote of sixty to ten. Representative Kameron Nelson of Sioux Falls says the bill promotes discrimination…. Nelson says the bill opens the state and medical providers to lawsuits…. Nelson,...
SD Legislators Focused on Workforce

South Dakota legislators are wrapping up the fourth week of the 2023 session. Senate Majority Leader Casey Crabtree of Madison has been consistent in focusing on his priority….. Crabtree says an important part of the workforce development will be maintaining a tuition freeze for higher education…. Crabtree says...
Governor Noem signs first new law of the year

PIERRE, S.D. – On Wednesday, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed HB 1011 into law which cuts the amount that employers must pay into unemployment insurance by 0.5%. This is the first law to be passed in South Dakota in 2023. Employers in South Dakota must pay into the...
The final chapter to Minnesota cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s the final chapter in a story we’ve been following for over two years now that involves a cold case murder investigation out of Minnesota. A judge has ruled that 81-year-old Algene Vossen is to be committed to a memory care center for the rest of his life.
Former White River school administrator banned from teaching in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – – A former White River school administrator can no longer teach in South Dakota. The South Dakota Department of Education has permanently revoked Gayle Cady’s educator certificate. Cady worked for the White River school district for four years. She was the elementary...
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
Urgent: New Scam In Montana, Don’t Be A Victim

We recently have had warnings about a bank scam in Missoula. As we are coming off of the coldest stretch of weather we have seen since the beginning of the year there is a new warning about a scam that is making it's way through Montana and other states. The...
Woman airlifted to hospital after snowmobile collides with tubers near Idaho-Utah border

LOGAN, Utah — A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks near the Idaho-Utah border, authorities say. According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot. “They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck...
This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
Iowa company recalls 2.5 million pounds of meat and poultry over contamination fears

WASHINGTON DC – An Iowa company is recalling over 2.5 million pounds of canned meat and poultry products. Fort Madison-based Conagra Brands Inc. says a packaging defect may cause the food to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says approximately 2,581,816 pounds of meat and poultry products were produced between December 12, 2022, and January 13, 2023.
8 Montanans dead in the last ten days. How did it happen?

Eight Montanans are dead from fentanyl overdoses in the last ten days. And state health officials say 28 total have overdosed. The overdoses took place in 13 different counties in the state including Cascade, Choteau and Lewis and Clark Counties in central Montana. “Like states across the nation, Montana has...
2 high school students among 5 friends killed in Wyoming crash

A series of crashes caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 80 killed five people, including two Arkansas high school students and three recent graduates of the school, and seriously injured others in south-central Wyoming.The driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol statement.Highway Patrol troopers got word of the Dodge Ram headed east in the westbound lanes minutes before the pickup truck collided with a passenger car and commercial truck near Sinclair on Sunday night. The driver of another commercial truck then swerved onto the median to avoid the wreck, according...
