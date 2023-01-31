Wages haven’t kept pace with inflation, but this is as good as they’ll get. You’re likely to find rising wages on any list of the causes of the persistent inflation since the economy began emerging from its pandemic slump. Yet there’s evidence to suggest that assertion is incorrect, with an Economic Policy Institute analysis from May 2022 concluding that “to date, the rise of inflation has unambiguously not been driven by tight labor markets pushing up wages.” In a global survey from October, Remote.co found that 80% of respondents said their salaries were not keeping pace with inflation. That and the ever-looming specter of a recession – a mid-December poll of economists by Bloomberg found 70% of them predicting one in 2023 – have many workers both concerned for the security of their current jobs and looking for higher-paying ones. That will continue to shake up the job market this year.

4 DAYS AGO