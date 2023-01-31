Read full article on original website
Related
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
Manchin Proposes ‘Easiest’ Social Security Fix In Response to Debt Ceiling — Would Biden Agree?
On Jan. 19, the U.S. officially hit its debt ceiling, having spent all of the $31.4 trillion available for expenditures as allocated by the Treasury. In the days since, conversations have become...
How much debt does an average American have?
The national debt today in US is $13 trillion and rising. For a single American, the debt is $94,283. Some of the most common types of debt in America include credit cards, student loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs), and mortgages.
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
The refund will be applied after eligible families file their taxes.
AOL Corp
You may not be getting as big of a tax refund this year. Here’s why
If you're banking on your tax refund to pay for a vacation or simply help make ends meet, you may need to prepare for a smaller amount this year. NBC News senior business analyst Stephanie Ruhle outlined on TODAY what you can expect this tax season, including changes from last year that could impact your refund and resources to help you ahead of filing.
Americans Have Until February 28 To Claim A $1,500 Payment
New Jersey residents now have until the end of February to claim a property tax rebate worth up to $1,500. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) is providing some financial relief to residents. This program provides property tax relief for New Jersey residents who owned or rented their homes on October 1, 2019. Governor Phil Murphy announced that the deadline has been extended to February 28, 2023. This has changed twice from December 30, 2022, and January 31, 2023. (source)
When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict
With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
msn.com
Here’s Your New Standard Deduction and Tax Rate for 2023
The federal government regularly adjusts everything from Social Security benefits to retirement account limits to account for inflation. The same goes for some key aspects of federal income taxes, including the standard deduction and tax brackets, which are the income ranges that determine your tax rate. And 2023 will be no exception: The IRS recently announced that every standard deduction and individual income tax bracket will increase — and by more than usual, due to inflation running near a 40-year high lately.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Check Update: Joe Biden Makes an Announcement About a May Deadline That Could Impact 2023 Stimulus Checks
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. The COVID-19 emergency is coming to an...
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Payments Of $914 Going Out To Americans
Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients will be getting payments of $914 in two days. The monthly amount for this year has increased to $914 from last year's $814. This increase is due to the cost-of-living-adjustment (COLA) of 8.7 percent. Payments will be going out on February 1, 2023. (source)
AOL Corp
Here’s why the IRS would want to audit your taxes
After you file your taxes, you probably don’t want to think about them again until the next year. But if you’re too aggressive with certain deductions or credits, that could trigger an audit from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If you get an IRS notice — official correspondence...
Social Security update: First payments for February worth up to $4,194 arriving in 10 days
There are 10 days left before recipients of Social Security retirement money start receiving their monthly payment of up to $4,194 for the month of February.
Senate bill would repeal $600 IRS reporting threshold
(The Center Square) - U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., and seven other senators have signed onto a bill that would repeal the tax threshold for reporting third-party payments. Under a provision in the American Rescue Plan Act, business transactions over $600 annually would be reported to the IRS by the payment platforms. The Stop the Nosy Obsession with Online Payments Act, known as the SNOOP Act, would keep the threshold...
This Is the Most Troubling News in Years About Americans' Savings Accounts
Americans are on the brink of financial trouble.
At least 73% of Americans think Republicans don't care about the effects of inflation on housing, food and gas prices
Around 73% of surveyed Americans are under the impression that Republicans do not really worry about how inflation would affect the cost of housing, food, and petrol. A recent poll has shown that a majority of Americans, at least 73%, believe that Republicans are not concerned about the impact of inflation on the costs of housing, food, and gas.
Here's Why You Might Be in for an Unpleasant Tax Surprise in 2023
Prepare now so you're not thrown later.
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Sank in January
Silvergate Capital was a bank for the fraudulent cryptocurrency exchange FTX. It is rapidly losing customer deposits and is hemorrhaging money. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
thebossmagazine.com
It’s Time to Cash In
Wages haven’t kept pace with inflation, but this is as good as they’ll get. You’re likely to find rising wages on any list of the causes of the persistent inflation since the economy began emerging from its pandemic slump. Yet there’s evidence to suggest that assertion is incorrect, with an Economic Policy Institute analysis from May 2022 concluding that “to date, the rise of inflation has unambiguously not been driven by tight labor markets pushing up wages.” In a global survey from October, Remote.co found that 80% of respondents said their salaries were not keeping pace with inflation. That and the ever-looming specter of a recession – a mid-December poll of economists by Bloomberg found 70% of them predicting one in 2023 – have many workers both concerned for the security of their current jobs and looking for higher-paying ones. That will continue to shake up the job market this year.
Comments / 1