Oklahoma’s 2023 Big 12 Football Schedule Released
In what could be Oklahoma’s final season in the Big 12, the conference has added its new members and has released the 2023 football schedule.
2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule
- 9-2 vs. Arkansas State
- 9-9 vs. SMU
- 9-16 @ Tulsa
- 9-23 @ Cinncinnati
- 9-30 vs. Iowa State
- 10-7 @ Texas (Dallas)
- 10-14 BYE
- 10-21 vs. UCF
- 10-28 @ Kansas
- 11-4 @ Oklahoma State
- 11-11 vs. West Virginia
- 11-18 @ BYU
- 11-24 vs. TCU (Friday)
The Sooners won't play Kansas State, Texas Tech, Houston or Baylor.
