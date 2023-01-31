District: SC teaching assistant allegedly looked at inappropriate photos in class

A teaching assistant at a high school in Lancaster County resigned after they were found to have been looking at inappropriate images on a computer in class, the school district said.

According to the Lancaster County School District, the administration learned about the incident on Jan. 26 after someone reported it to them. They said the classroom assistant was at Indian Land High School and was looking at the images on a computer. They said several students in the classroom witnessed the incident.

The district said when they became aware of what happened, they investigated the situation.

The employee resigned from their position on that same day and immediately left the school, the district said.

No further information was released.

