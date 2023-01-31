ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

AZFamily

24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle

This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
KGUN 9

33-year-old arrested for transporting meth

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team performed a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Two Guns. According to Deputies after searching the vehicle they found several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 24 pounds. The...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
knau.org

Missing couple, dog rescued after days trapped in snow and ice

An elderly couple and their dog who went missing earlier this week were rescued Thursday after spending two nights trapped in snow and ice south of Prescott. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the couple became stuck in treacherous road conditions on Senator Highway and had to spend two nights in their vehicle.
PRESCOTT, AZ
AZFamily

Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley

Fain Signature Group has listed 5 parcels for sale fronting the Villages at Lynx Creek in Dewey, AZ. The land is currently zoned Commercial C2 and can be considered for rezoning to Residential. The properties have a Certificate of Assured Water Supply (CAWS). This location has easy access to Highway...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
flagscanner.com

⚠️MAJOR ALERT: Official update from Flagstaff Police regarding MEMS incident

FLAGSTAFF, Az. – On January 30, 2023, Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) was placed in a Lockdown, transitioning to a Shelter in Place at the school’s administrator’s direction. The Flagstaff Police Department responded to the campus due to a report involving a student allegedly assaulting another student using a knife, causing an injury.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

Winslow Arrests Jan. 16-22, 2023

The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Jan. 16: Margie James, 58, two counts of aggravated assault. Tuesday, Jan. 17: Christopher Nez, 36, public consumption in...
WINSLOW, AZ
knau.org

New Sedona rule requires annual permits for owners of short-term rental properties

Airbnb is listing shares of its initial public offering Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the short-term rental company. The city of Sedona now requires all short-term rental owners to have an annual permit. The move is aimed at giving the city more oversight of vacation rentals and the impact they have on residential areas. The new rule went into effect January 20, 2023. It replaces the old permit program for short-term rental emergency contact registration.
SEDONA, AZ

