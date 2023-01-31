Read full article on original website
24 pounds of meth found in car driving through Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — 24 pounds of meth were found in a vehicle passing through Flagstaff on its way to Phoenix from Los Angeles. Coconino County deputies, along with K9 Team Cpt. Waibel and K9 Dex, stopped a vehicle on Saturday headed east on I-40 near Two Guns around 7 a.m. The driver told deputies that he was passing through, driving from Los Angeles to Phoenix. Cpt. Waibel searched the vehicle with the K9 and found a large bag with several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine inside the passenger compartment.
Prescott Valley Police Seek Stolen Motorcycle
This 2017 Harley Davidson Road Glide motorcycle was stolen on January 31, 2023. The motorcycle is all black with hard case black saddle bags and a black passenger seat and passenger seat back. The bike has 12-inch chrome apes, road glide fairing, with 21-inch front rims and speakers on the saddle bags. It is a touring motorcycle valued at $21,000. Not all modifications listed are visible on the bike. The bike is currently displaying two plates, one Ohio plate and an Arizona paper temp tag. Anyone with information on this stolen motorcycle should call Prescott Valley Police at 928-772-9267.
33-year-old arrested for transporting meth
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Saturday, February 4, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team performed a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Two Guns. According to Deputies after searching the vehicle they found several heat-sealed bags of methamphetamine, weighing around 24 pounds. The...
Coconino County proposes stricter fire restrictions for campers, vehicles
Representatives of the Coconino County National Forest met with the Coconino County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 24 to propose stricter fire restrictions that would limit camping, campfires and motorized vehicles for areas around the city of Flagstaff. According to a press release from the Coconino National Forest, no camping,...
Missing couple, dog rescued after days trapped in snow and ice
An elderly couple and their dog who went missing earlier this week were rescued Thursday after spending two nights trapped in snow and ice south of Prescott. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says the couple became stuck in treacherous road conditions on Senator Highway and had to spend two nights in their vehicle.
Couple, dog rescued after surviving two nights trapped in the snow in Yavapai County
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It was a happy ending for a couple and their dog who were missing in Yavapai County. Deputies said Mike and Catherine Pena and their dog Daphnee were found safely in their truck on Thursday. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said the pair took their truck out for a drive on Tuesday to Palace Station, which is about 17 miles south of Prescott. Because of the rough road conditions, they got stuck on their way there on Senator Highway. The Penas stayed in their truck, conserved their fuel and had food and water.
8.78 Acres for Sale Along Hwy 69, Prescott Valley
⚠️MAJOR ALERT: Official update from Flagstaff Police regarding MEMS incident
FLAGSTAFF, Az. – On January 30, 2023, Mount Elden Middle School (MEMS) was placed in a Lockdown, transitioning to a Shelter in Place at the school’s administrator’s direction. The Flagstaff Police Department responded to the campus due to a report involving a student allegedly assaulting another student using a knife, causing an injury.
Winter storm moving into Arizona; up to 6 inches of snow possible in Flagstaff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After a quiet and mild weekend, another winter storm is moving into Arizona. Look for a high of just 60 degrees today in the Valley and 58 degrees on Tuesday with a chance of rain on both days. A low-pressure system dropping down the California coast...
Winslow Arrests Jan. 16-22, 2023
The following persons were cited, charged or arrested by Winslow police officers recently. These persons are accused of committing criminal activity, but such accusations should raise no inference of guilt. Monday, Jan. 16: Margie James, 58, two counts of aggravated assault. Tuesday, Jan. 17: Christopher Nez, 36, public consumption in...
Thousands waiting on deal between Blue Cross Blue Shield and Dignity Health in Yavapai County
Earlier this week, negotiations were extended through Thursday. However, in-network coverage is currently set to end at midnight.
New Sedona rule requires annual permits for owners of short-term rental properties
Airbnb is listing shares of its initial public offering Thursday, capping a tumultuous year for the short-term rental company. The city of Sedona now requires all short-term rental owners to have an annual permit. The move is aimed at giving the city more oversight of vacation rentals and the impact they have on residential areas. The new rule went into effect January 20, 2023. It replaces the old permit program for short-term rental emergency contact registration.
