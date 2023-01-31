ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Clemson University researchers identify new gene

A bill introduced by an upstate congressman to end a vaccine mandate passed the house today. Cell phone evidence is expected to be a key part of the state's argument and today we heard more about what investigators found. Attempted Murder Charges for Greer Teen. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Clemson University bake sale controversy

A Pickens man plead guilty more than a year after a crash killed a boy and his great grandmother. Breaking news out of Spartanburg County. The sheriff's office says deputies shot a suspect as he was stabbing a k-9. Both SLED and the coroner's office responded to the scene. Debate...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy