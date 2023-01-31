Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in AutoZone (AZO)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.54MM shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 1.51MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.59% and an increase in total ownership of 0.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Tenaris S.A. (TS) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know
Tenaris S.A. (TS) closed the most recent trading day at $32.76, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Medtronic (MDT) Stock Moves -0.55%: What You Should Know
Medtronic (MDT) closed at $87.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.55% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Accenture (ACN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Accenture (ACN) closed at $289.22 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the consulting company had gained...
Permian Resources (PR) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Permian Resources (PR) closed the most recent trading day at $10.19, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the company had...
Stock Market News for Feb 1, 2023
U.S. stock markets closed sharply higher on Tuesday as market participants were assessing the outcome of the Fed’s first FOMC meeting of 2023. Favorable inflation data also boosted investors’ sentiment. All three major stock indexes ended in positive territory. For the month as a whole, these indexes performed impressively finishing in the green.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) closed the most recent trading day at $37.09, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the largest U.S....
Signet (SIG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG) closed at $80.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company...
Johnson Controls (JCI) Q1 Earnings Surpass, Surge 24% Y/Y
Johnson Controls International plc JCI reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Dec 31, 2022) adjusted earnings of 67 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. The bottom line increased 24.1% year over year. Our estimate for earnings in the fiscal first quarter was 65 cents. Total...
Microchip Technology (MCHP) Declares $0.36 Dividend
Microchip Technology said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.43 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 17, 2023 will receive the payment on March 7, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share. At the current share...
BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know
BP (BP) closed at $35.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Staar Surgical (STAA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Staar Surgical (STAA) closed at $77.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.73% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.88%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in...
Praesidium Investment Management Company Cuts Stake in Masonite International (DOOR)
Fintel reports that Praesidium Investment Management Company has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.11MM shares of Masonite International Corp (DOOR). This represents 4.98% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 5, 2022 they reported 1.52MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
CSCO vs. JNPR: Which Communications Stock is Better?
When the pandemic began, corporations around the world quickly boosted their networks so that employees could work from home without compromising their cybersecurity. While many workers have returned to the office, the pandemic has changed the world forever, so demand for networking products and services is unlikely to fade. Therefore, in this piece, I evaluated two communications stocks -- CSCO and JNPR -- to see which is better. Upon closer analysis, it looks like CSCO is the better stock.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in NetApp (NTAP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.30MM shares of NetApp Inc. (NTAP). This represents 8.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 18.50MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 1.06% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
First Cash Financial Services (FCFS) Declares $0.33 Dividend
First Cash Financial Services said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share ($1.32 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.33 per share. At the...
