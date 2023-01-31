Read full article on original website
Chocolate Chip Bars
If you love doctored cookie and cake recipes, this chocolate chip cookie mix turns into a delicious little cheesecake bar and is so simple!. Starting out with cookie mix and a few pantry ingredients, these actually taste as if you made them from scratch!
STRAWBERRY CAKE MIX CAKE BALLS
Strawberry Cake Mix Cake Balls made with a vanilla cake mix, cream cheese and freeze dried strawberries. Dip the cake balls in melted chocolate and add some sprinkles. Simple no bake dessert that is perfect for parties and holidays!. We love cake balls and oreo balls because they come together...
Chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels are best made at home
Do you like peanut butter pretzels? Do you like chocolate-covered pretzels? Then you'll love chocolate-covered peanut butter pretzels. Especially if you make them. And even more so if you're looking for an easy Valentine's Day treat for someone you care about: a child, a friend, your partner, yourself. Considering that...
Ben & Jerry’s rolls out 2 dessert-inspired ganache Topped flavors
The new flavor-packed pints — Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake — contain decadent layers of chocolate ganache, the company said. Ben & Jerry’s is adding two new flavors to its dessert-inspired Topped line of sweets. The new flavor-packed pints — Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry...
Million dollar bars: An easy dessert recipe made with chocolate, caramel and cookies
Craving a new, sweet recipe? This weekend, make this million dollar bar dessert made with simple ingredients that can be prepare in just 30 short minutes.
Chocolate Mint Cookies
If you love the elegant combination of rich, dark chocolate and refreshing mint, you're going to love these cookies. Fans of chocolate-mint desserts like Grasshopper Pie and Chocolate-Mint Snowballs will appreciate the thick, super chocolaty cookies which serve as host to many pieces of chopped mint candies. You know the ones we're talking about—Andes. You can find them in your grocery store's candy section, usually near the peppermints or other after-dinner mints.
Ben & Jerry's Adds New Ice Cream Flavors
Ben & Jerry’s is expanding its collection of Topped ice cream with the debut of two new flavors. The company has introduced Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped and Raspberry Cheesecake Topped. Bossin’ Cream Pie Topped features a vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls topped...
Häagen-Dazs wraps ice cream in butter cookie cones
Häagen-Dazs is adding a different spin to its luxurious ice cream with a brand-new innovation. Butter Cookie Cone is a dessert experience that wraps ice cream in butter cookies from top to bottom. Made of a thick, crunchy butter cookie that is rolled into a cone, it features all...
Martha Stewart's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Have a Sweet Surprise Inside
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The holidays might be past us, but our cravings for cookies haven’t subsided, not one bit. We’ve worked through our cookie swap stash already, so you know what that means, right? It means that we’ve been looking for new cookie recipes to get excited about, and wouldn’t you know that Martha Stewart, who literally wrote the book on cookies, seems to know just how we’re feeling. Stewart recently shared a new cookie recipe on her Instagram account, and chocolate peanut...
German Chocolate Cake
When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.
No Bake Desserts: Creamy Oreo Peanut Butter Pie
Are you a peanut butter lover, looking for a new decadent dessert? How about an easy no-bake peanut butter pie recipe that only has 5 ingredients plus an oreo cookie pie crust and takes only 15 minutes to prepare.
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
Stay Away From Candy Melts When Making Chocolate-Covered Pretzels
Though chocolate-covered pretzels can be found at any grocery store, there's nothing quite like the homemade version of this sweet and salty treat. Pulling a freshly cooled batch from the fridge and taking that first bite will transport you to snack heaven. The joy of making chocolate-covered pretzels at home is that you can customize them however you'd like: You can choose between milk, dark, or white chocolate, and include sprinkles, nuts, or even a caramel drizzle for flourish. But the first, and perhaps most challenging step involves choosing the appropriate chocolate that will properly coat the pretzels and set.
Italian chocolate chip cake: Decadent desserts
Nothing beats a smooth and silky dessert and this one just melts in your mouth because it is made with ricotta cheese. Cooking with ricotta cheese is an easy way to make sure all your cakes have wonderful texture and flavor. This Italian chocolate chip cake is so incredibly moist, it will have you coming back for seconds and maybe thirds.
Chocolate Salted Caramel Thumbprint Cookies Recipe
There's something about thumbprint cookies that just makes them better than your typical cookie. It could be the fact that they're more aesthetically-pleasing, however, thumbprint cookies are so desirable because they feature a bonus treat — the cookie itself, and then whatever that filling is in the middle. In the case of this chocolate salted caramel thumbprint cookies recipe, courtesy of developer Jessica Morone, that filling happens to be a homemade caramel sauce. Combined with a chocolate cookie base, these little treats are something to write home about. "These cookies are just so, so good," Morone corroborates. "The chocolate cookies are chewy, buttery, rich, and filled with an ooey gooey salted caramel."
Limoncello White Chocolate Cheesecake Pie
A refreshing, creamy, chocolaty lemon cheesecake pie is always a great idea in a beautiful spring or summer day. This is a simple Italian pie (or crostata), traditionally prepared with Limone from Amalfi Coast. Though, you can make this amazingly delicious Italian Limoncello white chocolate cheesecake pie with Meyer lemons, of course. Here is the recipe:
Vanilla Mug Cake
This easy Vanilla Mug Cake recipe is the fastest way to make a cake for one that cooks in the microwave in under 2 minutes. With just a few simple ingredients, no eggs, and minimal effort, you can indulge in a single serving dessert that you don’t have to share!
What's the Difference Between Devil's Food Cake and Chocolate Cake?
Chocolate cakes come in all forms — bundt, layers, cupcakes; frosted, unfrosted, glazed. But beyond its shape and its frosting, is there any real distinction between one chocolate cake and another?. Technically, yes. However, where German chocolate and Black Forest cakes have very distinct ingredients — a coconut-pecan frosting...
