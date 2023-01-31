Let's set the scene. You're sitting down to a nice dinner out and you order a bottle of wine for the table. The server or sommelier opens the wine for you and presents you with the cork, what do you do next? If you're newer to wine tasting or a fan of tradition, you might feel that it's important to sniff the cork to ensure that the bottle of wine is intact and has not been over-aged. The reason someone might smell a cork is to try and determine if the bottle has been "corked" or contaminated with trichloroanisole (TCA), according to Martha Stewart.

13 HOURS AGO