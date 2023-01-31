The LA native is all about comfort and style and blends the two with her Cali-inspired brand. The streetwear fashion “it” girl Aleali May, known for her perfect juxtaposition of chill and dressy, tomboy and femme outfits, launched her own unisex label in 2022 and has since dropped some of the coziest, dopest collections. This newest addition is an all-black drop; before was cobalt blue and earthy olive green. The brand is all about having solid staples that are comfortable — a very LA practice, might I add. She’s had the internet in her palms from a style standpoint, often shot for street-style stories during cycling fashion weeks.

2 DAYS AGO