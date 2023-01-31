Read full article on original website
Essence
Aleali May Drops A New Color Way For MAYDE Worldwide
The LA native is all about comfort and style and blends the two with her Cali-inspired brand. The streetwear fashion “it” girl Aleali May, known for her perfect juxtaposition of chill and dressy, tomboy and femme outfits, launched her own unisex label in 2022 and has since dropped some of the coziest, dopest collections. This newest addition is an all-black drop; before was cobalt blue and earthy olive green. The brand is all about having solid staples that are comfortable — a very LA practice, might I add. She’s had the internet in her palms from a style standpoint, often shot for street-style stories during cycling fashion weeks.
Cori Broadus And Fiance Wayne Duece Put Their Black Love On Display In Sweet Bedtime Routine Video
The couple showed how they like to unwind together after a long and trying day, from greasing each other's scalp to showing off their skincare routine. Cori Broadus and her fiancé Wayne Duece are too cute!. The couple recently revealed how they choose to unwind after a long day...
Best New Music This Week: Lizzo Shows Us Her Superpowers In “Special” Music Video
The title track from the singer’s Grammy-nominated album serves as an ode to individuality and self-love. Lizzo is more than just an entertainer – she’s a superhero. Throughout her career, she’s advocated for LGBTQIA+ rights, women empowerment, and has become the face of body positivity for this generation. Now, she’s tapping into her true superpowers in the official video for “Special.”
