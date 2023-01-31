Read full article on original website
Related
The Drunkest City In No Dak, So Dak, Minnesota & Montana
I've always been a chart guy. I remember going around surveying my classmates back in middle school and asking them, "who will win the Super Bowl", "The Stanley Cup", or "The World Series", etc back in the day. I would compile the data and make my pie or bar graph charts.
KNOX News Radio
UND President Armacost reacts to Fufeng decision
UND President Andrew Armacost has weighed in on the latest Fufeng developments. In a statement, Armacost noted that Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski had voiced concern over what he felt were inconsistencies in federal policy regarding relations with China. Armacost said he spoke with Bochenski on Tuesday, and “we both...
Flying Magazine
UND’s Hardware Keeps Aviation Students High Flying
The three main airframes that UND uses for student training are the Piper Archer, Piper Seminole, and Robinson R44 Cadet helicopter. [Credit: Shawna Schill/ UND]. When most people think of the state of North Dakota, images of vast open prairies and acres of farmland stretching to the horizon come to mind.
wisfarmer.com
Air Force opposes Chinese-owned corn plant for North Dakota
The U.S. Air Force has told North Dakota leaders that it believes a Chinese company’s plans to build a wet corn milling plant near its Grand Forks base poses a “significant threat to national security,” prompting city officials to say they'll move to stop a project once touted as an economic boon.
KNOX News Radio
Junkin’ Market Days Indoor Market
Support local small businesses this Spring season at the “Junkin’ Market Days” indoor shopping event in Grand Forks, ND!. When: Friday, February 10, 4-8pm and Saturday, February 11, 9am-4pm Where: Alerus Center, Grand Forks, ND. Admission: $5/person. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/junkin-market-days-mn-grand-forks-nd-tickets-406860198807 and at the door.
KNOX News Radio
Business News: GF jobs…local sales tax & Holiday
—- The unemployment rate in Grand Forks County slipped below 2% in December. The 1.95% mark compares to 2.6% one year ago. A total of 714 people were in search of work in the county at the close of 2022. Divide County had the lowest rate at just 1.2%. Rolette County was at the opposite end at 6.4%.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-FEBRUARY 4, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Jay Cameron Agnew, 64, of Mahnomen, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Darin Dewayne Stone, 43, of Mahnomen, for 1st-Degree DUI. Eduardo Gutierrez Jr., 56, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a School/Public Housing Zone.
kfgo.com
Good samaritan helps prevent serious fire damage to home
GENTILLY, Minn. (KFGO) – The actions of a good samaritan in northwestern Minnesota helped prevent serious damage to a home Friday afternoon. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the 82-year-old homeowner called at 2:30 p.m. to report a skid-steer on fire in an attached garage in Gentilly, about 10 miles east of Crookston.
valleynewslive.com
East Grand Forks PD use PIT maneuver to end pursuit
EAST GRAND FORKS, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The East Grand Forks Police Department says it was informed of an impaired person at a residence in town driving a car, earlier today. Officers had been at the residence a short time before and removed the man from the property. EGFPD...
KNOX News Radio
Good Samaritan helps battle Polk County fire
A fire caused moderate damage to a garage near Gentilly (MN) on Friday. The Polk County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Crookston Fire Department responded to the call around 2:30 p.m. The garage was attached to a home owned by 82-year old Duane Spear. Spear reported that an...
Three people injured in head-on crash in Cass County
The 37-year-old and 46-year-old were brought to Essentia Health for their injuries and were later allowed to leave.
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
Comments / 0